â€˜Beigeâ€™ Lucy Letby may never reveal motive for murders, say detectives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

â€˜Beigeâ€™ Lucy Letby may never reveal motive for murders, say detectives

By Press Association
The court heard prosecutors have been unable to say why Lucy Letby murdered seven babies (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The court heard prosecutors have been unable to say why Lucy Letby murdered seven babies (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The reason why nurse Lucy Letby went on a killing spree at a hospital neonatal unit may never be known, say detectives.

Prosecutors did not advance a motive as they outlined the allegations against her to the jury of eight women and four men at Manchester Crown Court.

Trial judge Mr Justice Goss told jurors they have did not have to be sure of the motive or motives for deliberately harming a baby.

He said: “Motives for criminal behaviour are sometimes complex and not always clear. You only have to make decisions on those matters that will enable you to say whether the defendant is guilty or not of the particular charge you are considering.

“Any decision you do make must be based on evidence and not speculation.”

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby murdered seven babies in her care (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Speaking after the case, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “Ultimately, the only person who can answer the question ‘why?’ is Lucy Letby herself.

“I don’t think we’ll ever know unless she chooses to tell us.”

Deputy senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans said: “The objective of our investigation was to provide the families and the parents of these babies the answers as to what’s happened to their child. And I do believe we’ve gone some way to do that.

“We haven’t answered all of those questions. Ultimately, one of the things that we haven’t answered is why.

“And that might be something that we never answer and, for Paul and I, that’s really hard to take, it’s really hard to take.”

Ms Evans went on: “I would describe Lucy Letby from my own experience of this investigation as beige.

Detectives
Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Evans said her team had been unable to answer the key question of why Lucy Letby murdered the babies (PA)

“There isn’t anything outstanding or outrageous that we found about her as a person.

“And I think that has come across during the trial in that she was an average nurse, a normal 20-something.

“She had a healthy social life. She had a circle of friends. She had her parents and holidays. And there isn’t anything unusual in any of that and there isn’t anything that we have found that has been unusual.

“But clearly there was another side that nobody saw – a massive deceit – and that we have unravelled during this investigation and during the trial.”

Mr Hughes said fabricated or induced illness (FII) or Munchausen syndrome by proxy, in which a carer can physically harm a child, had been considered as an explanation.

He said: “Obviously she’s an attention seeker but I don’t know, it could be.

“We have intentionally not sourced psychological profiles of Lucy Letby because we have not received any evidence to do so. Therefore, we are not going to open a can of worms with that.

“There is no suggestion of mental illnesses or anything so we have tried not to go down the line of labelling it.”

He said Letby co-operated with detectives as she was interviewed for more than 21 hours across her three arrests.

Mr Hughes said: “She told us her version of events but she didn’t take it any further.

“She was very clinical without remorse or empathy.”

Ms Evans said she thought there had a been a lack of emotion from Letby in relation to the babies both in interviews and at the trial.

She said: “I don’t think anybody could sit and listen to the evidence that we’ve heard and not feel some level of sadness, and I don’t think we have experienced that from Lucy Letby or seen that from her during the trial.”