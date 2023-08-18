Father of 10-year-old girl sought by police probing her murder

The father of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead in Woking is being sought by police investigating her murder and is believed to be in Pakistan.

Sara Sharif was found at her home after officers were called from Pakistan by Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, at around 2.50am on August 10, Surrey Police said.

The discovery at the semi-detached property in Hammond Road sparked a murder probe.

Detective superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police major crime team, said Mr Sharif, his partner, Beinash Batool, and his brother, Faisal Malik, are wanted for questioning in the investigation.

Urfan Sharif is being sought by police (Surrey Police/PA)

He said it is believed Mr Sharif, 41, travelled to Islamabad on August 9, a day before Sara’s death was discovered, with his partner Ms Batool, 29 and his brother Mr Malik, 28.

They travelled with five children aged between one and 13-years old, he added.

A post-mortem examination, which took place on Tuesday, did not establish the cause of Sara’s death and further tests are being carried out.

But the force said the examination revealed the child had suffered “multiple and extensive” injuries, which are likely to have been caused over a “sustained and extended” period of time.

There is no formal extradition treaty between the UK and Pakistan, but Mr Chapman said that people have been extradited from the Asian country before.

Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol, the National Crime Agency and Foreign Office to carry out their investigation and to liaise with Pakistani authorities.

Beinash Batool is also being sought by detectives (Surrey Police/PA)

Officers are not looking to identify anyone else in connection with the investigation, Mr Chapman said.

Sara’s mother is being supported by specialist officers and police say the two have not been in contact.

Olga Sharif described her daughter as “an amazing child” in an interview with The Sun and told the newspaper that her life “will never be the same again”.

Police are expected to remain at the property in the quiet Woking village of Horsell for “some weeks”.

Mr Chapman said: “Firstly, on behalf of Surrey Police, I would like to express my heartfelt condolences following Sara’s tragic death. Our thoughts are with her mother at this difficult time. We also fully appreciate the impact this devastating incident will have had within the local community.

“While the post-mortem has not provided us with an established cause of death at this time, the fact that we now know that Sara had suffered multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained and extended period has significantly changed the nature of our investigation, and we have widened the timescale of the focus of our enquiry.

Surrey Police officers outside a property on Hammond Road in Woking (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“As a result, we are trying to piece together a picture of Sara’s lifestyle but we cannot do this without the public’s help.

“That is why we are appealing for anyone who knew Sara, had any form of contact with her, or has any other information about her, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to come forward as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I would like to reassure you that we are doing everything possible, including working with our partners and international agencies, to ensure that those responsible for Sara’s tragic and untimely death are brought to justice.”

Locals spoke of their shock and fear the day after the 10-year-old’s body was discovered.

Many of the flowers left on the pavement outside the house had heartfelt messages written by local families attached, while one person left a stuffed unicorn.

One note read: “Sweet girl, I’m so sorry that your sparkle was put out too soon.”