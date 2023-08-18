Man who travelled from Yorkshire to London to attack Jewish people sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man who travelled from Yorkshire to London to attack Jewish people sentenced

By Press Association
Abdullah Qureshi arrives at Stratford Magistratesâ€™ Court, east London, where he is charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm, four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, following a spate of assaults on five Jewish people in Stamford Hill on August 18, 2021. Picture date: Thursday November 10, 2022.
Abdullah Qureshi arrives at Stratford Magistratesâ€™ Court, east London, where he is charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated wounding or grievous bodily harm, four counts of racially or religiously aggravated common assault and one count of racially or religiously aggravated criminal damage, following a spate of assaults on five Jewish people in Stamford Hill on August 18, 2021. Picture date: Thursday November 10, 2022.

A 31-year-old man who travelled almost 200 miles to attack Jewish people has been banned from contacting his victims for 10 years.

Abdullah Qureshi, 31, travelled from Dewsbury in West Yorkshire to Stamford Hill in east London, which has a large Jewish population, before assaulting three passers-by he believed were Jews because of the clothes they were wearing. .

He was sentenced at Wood Green Crown Court to a hospital order under the Mental Health Act as well as being banned from contacting his victims and entering the London borough of Hackney, where the attacks took place, for a decade.

He hit a teacher on the head with a bottle, attacked a 14-year-old boy on his way to school and punched a 64-year-old man on his way to a synagogue over a two-hour period on August 18 2021.

His third victim said the attack has left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

His trial at Stratford Magistrates’ Court heard the defendant was playing Arabic music on his mobile phone before he hit teacher Chaine Greenfeld in the head with a bottle as he stood in the street at around 6.40pm.

“I felt shocked,” Mr Greenfield said while giving evidence from behind a screen.

He added: “When I came home, I was quite traumatised and it traumatised my kids that their father was slapped like that in the road.”

Asked why he thought he was attacked, Mr Greenfeld said: “He wanted to attack me about I’m another religion – that I’m Jewish.”

Qureshi slapped the 14-year-old, who cannot legally be named because of his age, as he walked to an orthodox Jewish school at about 7.45pm.

The teenager said in a statement read to the court: “The man said nothing to me and just slapped me and walked away.

“That’s not good for me or anyone who is Jewish or anyone else. That must not happen to anyone.”

Jacob Lipschitz, then 64, was walking to the synagogue at about 8.30pm when he was punched on the ear with “tremendous power” by the defendant.

He hit his head on the wall of a building with “such force” it left him unconscious.

He was left with broken glasses, facial bruising, a sprained ankle and four breaks in his foot, which twisted as he collapsed.

Mr Lipschitz said he was “traumatised” by the attack and left with post-traumatic stress disorder.

He added: “I used to be walking the street tall and strong and confident and now I’m just a cowardly wreck. Any noise, I jump.”

Asked why he believes he was targeted, Mr Lipschitz told the judge: “I imagine he didn’t like me, I will be honest with you, sir, because I’m Jewish.”

Qureshi told his trial “it was just a coincidence” his three victims were all wearing traditional orthodox Jewish clothing.

He was found guilty in November of inflicting religiously aggravated grievous bodily harm and two counts of religiously aggravated assault by beating.

District Judge John Law said he was drawn to the “inescapable conclusion” that the defendant picked out his victims because of their faith.

Qureshi had pleaded guilty to two of the assaults without the religiously aggravated element, which was initially acceptable to the prosecution.

However, prosecutors were allowed to reinstate the original charges following complaints from campaigners.

Varinder Hayre, District Crown Prosecutor, and London North’s hate crime lead, said: “Qureshi, who travelled from West Yorkshire, carried out a series of antisemitic attacks on the Jewish community.

“The only thing which connected his victims was their Jewish faith.

“Hatred of any kind has no place in society. This sentence should serve as a strong deterrent to those thinking of committing similar crimes.

“I would like to thank the three victims for coming forward and supporting the prosecution.

“I am very pleased that we have achieved justice for the victims who were badly affected by this unprovoked, antisemitic, religiously aggravated hate crime.

“Indeed, no one in our society should be targeted because of who they are or what they do.

“Hate crimes – including antisemitism – have a corrosive effect on society. We will always prosecute where there is sufficient evidence to do so.”