Photographer who caught Prince Louis covering ears during Jubilee up for award

By Press Association
The late Queen and Prince Louis on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)
A photographer who captured the moment Prince Louis covered his ears during a flypast for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been shortlisted for a prestigious award.

Aaron Chown, of the PA news agency, is among three people nominated for Royal Photographer of the Year at the annual UK Picture Editors Guild Awards.

Fellow PA photographer Jane Barlow, who took one of the last public pictures of the late Queen, has been shortlisted for Arts and Entertainment Photographer of the Year.

Picture Editors Guild awards 2023 - the Queen at Balmoral
One of the last photographs of the late Queen, taken at Balmoral two days before she died (Jane Barlow/PA)

The photograph of the late monarch smiling beside a fireplace at Balmoral before meeting then-prime minister Liz Truss on September 6, just two days before the Queen died, is recognisable to millions.

PA’s Danny Lawson is shortlisted for Business Photographer of the Year and Regional Photographer of the Year, while agency colleague Mike Egerton is in the running for Sports Photographer of the Year.

Others on the shortlist include PA photographers James Manning and Jordan Pettitt, who are both shortlisted for Young Photographer of the Year.

Picture Editors Guild awards 2023 - King Charles
King Charles III with his red despatch box for the first time since becoming monarch (Victoria Jones/PA)

Photographers from The Times, the Daily Telegraph, Getty Images, the Yorkshire Post, Reuters, AFP, and freelances Jeff Moore, Ryan Jenkinson and Samir Hussein are also among those nominated.

Pictures by Mr Chown, Mr Pettitt, Ms Barlow and PA photographic colleagues Victoria Jones and Jonathan Brady are among 20 nominated for Photo of the Year, which will be decided by a public vote.

Those who register to vote before September 3 will get the chance to win a two-night stay in a London hotel.

Picture Editors Guild awards 2023
The coffin of the late Queen in the ceremonial procession following her state funeral (James Manning/PA)

A spokesman for the UK Picture Editors Guild Awards said: “Photographers working on behalf of the press risk their lives in war zones and bring us the news as it breaks.

Their work fills the pages of the newspapers daily and so often their work goes unrecognised.”

The awards ceremony will be held at the Honourable Artillery Company grounds in the City of London on October 16, and people can vote at imago.ws/IMAGOPhotographoftheyear.