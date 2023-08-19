Elon Musk says ability to block other X accounts may be removed in future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Elon Musk says ability to block other X accounts may be removed in future

By Press Association
Elon Musk, owner of X platform which was formerly named Twitter, suggested the block feature is going to be removed (PA)
Elon Musk, owner of X platform which was formerly named Twitter, suggested the block feature is going to be removed (PA)

Users of the social media platform X will not be able to block people from seeing their posts or commenting on them in future, Elon Musk has said.

Mr Musk, owner of the platform which was formerly named Twitter, said users will still be able to block someone from sending them direct messages (DMs).

In a reply on X, Mr Musk said: “Block is going to be deleted as a ‘feature’, except for DMs.”

He later added: “It makes no sense.”

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey suggested he agreed with removing the option to block, replying: “100%. Mute only”.

The X help centre currently says blocked accounts cannot follow you, view your tweets when logged in (unless they report you, and your tweets mention them), find your tweets in search or send direct messages to you.

They are also unable to view your following or followers lists, likes or lists when logged in, view a Moment you have created, add your account to their lists or tag you in a photo.

Mute is a feature that allows users to remove an account’s posts from their timeline without unfollowing or blocking that account.

Users also no longer receive push or SMS notifications from any muted account.

The user’s posts remain visible to the muted account.

Mr Musk’s proposal has prompted concern from many X users including Auschwitz Memorial which replied: “Failing to address the antisemitic and Holocaust denial comments that appear under our posts commemorating the victims of Auschwitz would be a disservice to their memory.

“We’ve chosen to block users who promote denial and hatred.”

The account, which commemorates victims of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, added: “Blocking users isn’t a mere action; it’s a practical measure.

“Often, reporting accounts that spread hostility remains an unanswered call.”

Removing a feature which allows users to block other accounts could potentially violate the terms and conditions of stores like Apple’s App Store and Google Play, the BBC reported.

Taking away facilities to filter harassment or bullying could mean X is no longer downloadable from those stores.