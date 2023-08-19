What the papers say â€“ August 19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – August 19

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The shocking crimes of killer nurse Lucy Letby dominate Saturday’s papers.

The Times describes Letby, who was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murder of six others, as “a cold, calculating killer”.

The Guardian features the same police custody picture of Letby and describes her as “Britain’s worst child serial killer”.

The i paper also leads with Letby’s convictions but the front page features pictures of some of England’s Lionesses as they prepare to face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final.

The Independent focuses on Letby’s chilling crimes and mentions that some of her colleagues had even called her “Nice Lucy”.

The Daily Telegraph leads with claims that the NHS’s failure to investigate concerns sooner left the nurse free to kill again.

The Daily Mail also focuses on the apparent failure to heed a string of warnings about Letby.

The Daily Express reports that babies could have been saved if the hospital had involved police sooner.

While the Daily Mirror reports that police are investigating how many more babies may have been targeted.

The Financial Times reports that Japanese conglomerate Softbank has bought the remaining 25% stake in UK chip designer Arm, ahead of listing the firm in New York.

And there is cheerful news from the Daily Star which says an asparagus psychic has predicted the Lionesses will win the World Cup final on penalties.