Some households expected to remain without power overnight following Storm Betty

Approximately 30,000 households remain without power, with some expected to be without electricity over Saturday night, in the wake of Storm Betty.

Storm force winds caused damage to the network on Friday – affecting just over 70,000 homes, farms and businesses.

Blustery this afternoon with a mix of cloud and sunny spells along with scattered showers🌬️🌥️🌦️ Fresh and gusty southwest winds will be strong at times in coastal areas🌬️ Winds will ease in most parts this evening🍃 Highs of 18 to 22 degrees🌡️ pic.twitter.com/n7xPfBvN6H — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 19, 2023

As of early Saturday evening, ESB networks said that 30,000 of their customers remain without electricity – and the severity of the damage means that some will remain without power overnight.

ESB networks said that all available resources have been deployed and crews will continue to work late into the night to restore electricity.

People are urged to stay clear of fallen electricity wires.

Damage from the storm has also felled trees, blocking roads and in some cases damaging vehicles.

Felled branches in Dublin City centre in the aftermath of high winds on Friday (Claudia Savage/PA)

Those without electricity can check for real-time updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.PowerCheck.ie.

In Northern Ireland, the PSNI warned motorists to be aware of hazardous driving conditions.

A spokesperson said: “Police are continuing to appeal to road users to continue to exercise caution this morning in all areas of the country, as high winds and rain can make driving conditions difficult.

Police are appealing to drivers to exercise caution on the roads this morning pic.twitter.com/orV76W383v — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 19, 2023

“There are also reports of trees down on a number of roads.

“Motorists should continue to proceed carefully and at lower speeds, bearing in mind the impact of this weather on stopping distances and braking.

“Please also heed any road closure signage.”