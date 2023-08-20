Agony for Lionesses as England defeated in first ever World Cup final

The Lionesses fell agonisingly short of World Cup glory as they slumped to a spirited 1-0 defeat against Spain.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike was enough to see off Sarina Wiegman’s team with England unable to make a breakthrough in Sydney on Sunday.

A superb penalty save from Mary Earps gave England fans something to cheer about midway through the second half, but the Lionesses were unable to capitalise.

England fans watching the game (Lucy North/PA)

The final sparked criticism for the Prince of Wales who elected not to attend the game in person.

Instead William, alongside the Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis watched the final together at home in Sandringham, Norfolk, Kensington Palace said.

The King and Queen appeared not to be watching the game 30 minutes after kick-off as they were seen heading to church at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral.

Supporters had flocked to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off, with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

The final whistle was met by muted applause, with Rio Ferdinand, Maya Jama and Idris Elba among the crestfallen fans clapping the Lionesses after they lost the final.

Supporters quickly got to their feet and started quietly leaving the McDonald’s screening at the Olympic Park in east London following the disappointing result.