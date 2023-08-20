Coin decorated with JRR Tolkien monogram celebrates life and work of author

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coin decorated with JRR Tolkien monogram celebrates life and work of author

By Press Association
The £2 coin in tribute to the life of JRR Tolkien (Royal Mint/PA)
The Royal Mint has launched a £2 collectable coin to commemorate the life and work of The Lord Of The Rings author JRR Tolkien.

It features Tolkien’s monogram at the centre, appropriately encircled by a ring of intricate runic patterns inspired by the writer’s love of Anglo-Saxon scripts.

Around the edge, inscribed in capitals, are the words “Not all those who wander are lost” – a quote from the poem The Riddle of Strider in The Fellowship Of The Ring – the first volume from the writer’s famous fantasy novel set in Middle Earth.

The Gold Proof version of the commemorative JRR Tolkien coin (Royal Mint/PA)

The coin, which was part of the Royal Mint’s 2023 annual set of commemorative coins, is now available to purchase individually and is being released to mark 50 years since Tolkien’s death.

Some 24,500 fans and coin collectors have already registered their interest.

Designer David Lawrence said: “JRR Tolkien’s monogram is an elegant creation: a mysterious symbol redolent of alchemical signs and magical scripts.

“It also had a certain gravitas. I quickly saw that this had to be central to the design.

“Something ring-like and circular was obviously needed to contain and frame the monogram.”

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at The Royal Mint, said: “As one of the most eagerly anticipated collectable coin launches of the year, we are delighted to be launching an official £2 coin honouring and celebrating the life and work of JRR Tolkien.”

The £2 Brilliant Uncirculated coin pack containing the JRR Tolkien coin (Royal Mint/PA)

She added: “Our master craftspeople have worked carefully to create a coin which is a testament to arguably one of the greatest authors, poets, scholars, and philologists in our history.”

Tolkien wrote The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings series and also worked as a poet, philologist and academic during his lifetime.

He died on September 2 1973.

The Lord Of The Rings has been translated into nearly 40 languages and is one of the best-selling books of all time, with more than 100 million copies sold.

It was also adapted into a film trilogy directed by Peter Jackson.

The £2 coin is available as a Brilliant Uncirculated for £12, as well as a Gold Proof coin costing £1,250, a Silver Proof for £77.50, and a Piedfort Proof Silver for £127.50.