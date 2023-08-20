Family of council worker shot in Liverpool mark first anniversary of her death

The mother of a council worker who was shot has vowed to keep her memory alive as the family marks the first anniversary of her death.

Ashley Dale, 28, was found with a gunshot wound in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21 last year.

In a tribute, her mother Julie Dale said: “A huge hole has been left since Ashley was taken from us one year ago. A void in our family that will never be replaced.

“This past year has been unbearable without Ash, some days I don’t know how I go on.

“But I do with the support of family and friends. We vow to keep Ash’s memory alive and talk about Ashley every day in a positive way, remembering all the good things about her.”

Following her death, colleagues at Knowsley Council installed a memorial bench at Court Hey Park for the environmental health officer.

Her mother said: “I’m glad that we have a place to go and remember Ash, at her bench in Court Hey Park.

“I am forever grateful to Ashley’s colleagues at Knowsley Council for doing such a wonderful, thoughtful thing for Ash and us.”

Colleagues have also arranged for Huyton railway bridge and Greystone footbridge to be lit in pink, orange and green on Monday to mark the anniversary.

Miss Dale’s death was one of three fatal shootings in Liverpool within a week last year, with nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel shot in her home in Dovecot and Sam Rimmer, 22, fatally injured in Dingle.

Sean Zeisz, 27, Niall Barry, 26, James Witham, 41, and Joseph Peers, 28, have been charged with Miss Dale’s murder and are due to stand trial on October 2.