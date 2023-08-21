What the papers say – August 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

What the papers say – August 21

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The heartbreak of England’s women’s footballers dominates the front pages of Monday’s newspapers after their World Cup final defeat to Spain.

Pictures of the Lionesses feature on all of the national front pages with plenty of support despite the loss.

Pride is the overwhelming emotion as both the Daily Mirror and Daily Star repeat the same message: “Proud of you”.

It is a headline mirrored in the Metro, which gives over its front page to a montage of pictures, while The Guardian says “Pride and Pain” above a picture of the squad in a huddle after the defeat.

The Sun calls the defeat a “heartbreak” and says “we still think the World of you” above a picture of Keira Walsh consoling Alex Greenwood.

And the Independent focuses on the high of Mary Earps’ penalty save and low of defeat.

The i runs the simple headline “Heartbreak” above a picture of the Lionesses with a story saying Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is coming under pressure to fire Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

Several titles carry a picture from the World Cup final but lead on killer nurse Lucy Letby, The Times saying detectives believe she may have targeted 30 more babies.

The Daily Telegraph says Letby could be forced to appear in court at her sentencing with the Daily Mail reporting on demands from the victims’ families for a law change to stop offenders avoiding court.

The Daily Express calls the Lionesses the “pride of nation” as it leads on the King offering an “olive branch” to his brother the Duke of York by inviting him to Balmoral.

And the Financial Times also carries an England football pic as it concentrates on Chinese efforts to expand the Brics trading bloc as a rival to the G7.