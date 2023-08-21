England Lionesses cheered and applauded at airport as they begin journey home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England Lionesses cheered and applauded at airport as they begin journey home

By Press Association
England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman leaves the team’s hotel in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Lionesses were applauded as they began the journey home from Australia after their World Cup Final defeat.

Sarina Wiegman’s side lost 1-0 to Spain in a tight match in Sydney on Sunday.

However, footage on social media showed the team being clapped and cheered at Sydney Airport on Monday ahead of their flight back to the UK.

England’s Chloe Kelly (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Players signed autographs and took pictures with fans, while head coach Wiegman was seen waving and smiling.

They are expected to arrive back in the UK on Tuesday, with fans congratulating them despite the defeat.

Wiegman wrote on Instagram: “It is almost impossible to describe what I am feeling right now. Naturally disappointment for not winning the tournament, but also pride.

“If I look back on this past season, we have been through a lot. We’ve had challenges, injuries and more. But thanks to this fantastic group of players, the staff, and our people of the FA, we were able to make it to the final of the World Cup.

“Many thanks to all the Lionesses fans who gave us such incredible support. To every city and town we’ve visited in Australia – a thank you for the warmth and respect you’ve shown us.

“Australia & New Zealand you deserve so much praise for a fantastic and record-breaking tournament.

“With tournaments like this and the great and professional organisation, we can all continue to build on the further development of women’s football across the world.”

The Lionesses lost 1-0 in a close match (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Prince of Wales tweeted a personal message to the Lionesses after the match, saying their “spirit and drive have inspired so many people”.

William faced criticism ahead of the game for electing not to attend in person, instead watching the final alongside the Princess of Wales and Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at home in Sandringham, Norfolk.

No senior member of the British royal family attended the match, but Queen Letizia of Spain was there with her 16-year-old daughter Infanta Sofia.

Heir to the throne William apologised to the Lionesses for not being there in a video message on Saturday.

Alex Greenwood smiled as she left the hotel (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The King and Queen appeared not to be watching the game 30 minutes after kick-off as they were seen heading to church at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral.

World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, asked if he thought a member of the royal family not attending was a mistake, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Yes, I do.

“I think if the royals attend the men’s game, they should definitely.

“It’s an English team, a World Cup tournament, a member of the royal family should definitely have gone.

“No argument at all about that.”

Esme Morgan waved to fans (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Supporters had flocked to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off, with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

Amid the jubilant celebrations for the Spanish side, there was heartbreak for World Cup winning goal scorer and captain Olga Carmona, who learned after the match that her father had died.