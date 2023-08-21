Shares in Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara mural offered to public

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shares in Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara mural offered to public

By Press Association
A total of 27,000 shares will be made available (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The public will soon be able to buy a piece of a Banksy mural first discovered on the side of a house in Margate in shares of £120 each.

Banksy’s Valentine’s Day Mascara, which appeared on February 14, depicts a 1950s housewife with a swollen eye and missing tooth, wearing an apron and yellow washing-up gloves, and throwing a man into a freezer.

From August 22, art enthusiasts will be able to buy a share of the street art, which has been valued at £6 million total.

A total of 27,000 shares will be made available via marketplace Showpiece.

The artwork was moved to the seaside town’s amusement park Dreamland for public display following its discovery – it is hoped this will remain its official home.

A Dreamland spokesperson said they were “delighted” to be able to continue to give the artwork a home where members of the public could see it for free when the theme park was open.

The original owner of the mural has been represented by Red Eight Gallery.

The gallery’s chief executive Julian Usher said: “I’m so pleased that the Banksy work can be hosted at Dreamland, so that it remains in the town for everyone to come and see.

“The fact that it will be accessible for people to actually own a share in is wonderful, and it also means the mural can now make Margate its official home.”

Showpiece bosses will also be raising funds for the national domestic abuse charity Refuge.

Managing director of Showpiece Aaron Carter said: “Like many of Banksy’s works, Valentine’s Day Mascara highlights a serious subject matter.

“We hope that by working with our charity partners, we can continue to promote the work they accomplish and support the causes Banksy is concerned with.”