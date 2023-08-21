Teenager who daubed Windrush memorial with Nazi symbols faces jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Teenager who daubed Windrush memorial with Nazi symbols faces jail

By Press Association
The teenager appeared at Cardiff Youth Court (PA)
The teenager appeared at Cardiff Youth Court (PA)

A teenager who daubed a Windrush mural with Nazi symbols after being radicalised online is facing jail.

The 17-year-old from South Wales, who cannot legally be named due to his age, is charged with five terror offences.

He possessed a banned publication which includes “pro-violence, pro-antisemitism, misogynist, homophobic ideologies” and disseminated them to another teenager, Cardiff Youth Court was told.

The manual describes bombmaking, derailing trains, attacking power lines and kidnapping police officers, as well as glorifying notorious mass murderers.

The teenager, described in court as “intelligent” and “intellectual” with a desire to go to university, also possessed and disseminated another manual with “step-by-step” instructions on gun-making.

The teenager also faces two counts of racially aggravated criminal damage relating to graffiti that appeared on a mural in Port Talbot which celebrates the town’s Caribbean community, on October 27 and November 5 last year.

Community members were shaken after several swastikas, the phrase “Nazi zone”, white supremacist symbol “1488” and a racial slur were painted on the mural hours after it was completed.

The mural depicts Donna Campbell, a much-loved nurse and daughter of the Windrush generation who died during the pandemic, and her mother Lydia, known as Mrs Campbell in her community, with a merged image of a Welsh dragon and the Jamaican flag.

He also faces one further charge of criminal damage after he damaged a floor at The Queer Emporium in Cardiff on October 31 last year.

He admitted all eight charges at an earlier hearing in June.

His barrister David Elias KC asked for him to be spared prison and instead be given a youth referral order, which would require him to meet a panel of people to help him address his behaviour and sign a contract pledging to do the things listed in it.

He said his client is “vulnerable”, has autism and a personality disorder, and spent “increasingly long hours online” during the pandemic.

He added: “He often feels he doesn’t fit in with his peers, which has a huge impact on his self-esteem, and very much wants to have friends and positive aspirations for the future.”

When Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring asked the defendant about what he had been watching online, he said: “You can see in the videos the arguments are not very deep. They are very banal.

“They are not what I truly believe, they are not what I believe now.”

The judge later told him: “On any view of the seriousness of the offending itself, the custody threshold has been crossed.

“The scope and scale of the offending, including those which might seem relatively minor by comparison, the criminal damage to murals, are not only abhorrent but also extremely serious.

“If you were in an adult court we would be talking about years, not months in custody.

“I am not persuaded that I ought to pass a youth referral order and that I can completely rule out a custodial sentence of more than 12 months.

“I am going to commit this case to the Crown Court where the judge will have a complete blank canvas.”

He said a Crown Court judge may impose a longer youth referral order that lasts longer than a year, which he does not have the power to do.

The teenager will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on September 4.