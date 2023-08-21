Lucy Letby victims’ parents tell killer nurse she is ‘nothing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Lucy Letby victims’ parents tell killer nurse she is ‘nothing’

By Press Association
Lucy Letby refused to appear at the sentencing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
Lucy Letby refused to appear at the sentencing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The parents of the first two victims of Lucy Letby said they would never think of the rogue nurse again and that she was “nothing”.

Letby, 33, lethally injected air into the bloodstream of their newborn son during a night shift at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015 and attempted to kill his twin sister by the same method on the following night.

Addressing the absent Letby in a statement, the mother of Child A and Child B said: “You thought that you could enter our lives and turn it upside down, but you will never win. We hope you live a very long life and spend every single day suffering for what you have done.

“Maybe you thought by doing this you would be remembered forever. But I want you to know my family will never think of you again from this day. You are nothing.”

Medics informed them following the twins’ birth that Child A was “very strong and doing well” and Child B “needed a little bit of help” but was also progressing fine, she said.

In her statement, read out at Manchester Crown Court by prosecutor Philip Astbury, she went on: “Never could we have imagined that the most precious things in our lives would have been placed in harm’s way and in the care of a nurse, who is capable of such despicable actions.

“We never got to hold our little boy while he was alive because you took him away. What should have been the happiest time of our lives had become our worst nightmare.

“You had been successful in your quest to cause maximum pain and suffering.”

She said she and her partner were “absolutely traumatised” by Child A’s death but then “riddled with fear” for his sister.

The mother continued: “We are so thankful that we had that fear for (Child B) as it saved her life, not allowing you to fully do the same to her as you did to (Child A).

“After losing (Child A) we made sure that there was always a member of family at her side watching.

“However, we made a mistake. We started to believe that what happened to (Child A) was a tragic event that we couldn’t have stopped.

“We trusted that (Child B) would be given extra special care, it had certainly appeared that way. Little did we know that you were waiting for us to leave so you could attack the one thing that gave us a reason to keep going on in life.

“We are forever grateful that you wasn’t able to take (Child B) away from us that night. Although our family has a gaping hole where (Child A) should be, there is a constant shining light in (Child B).”