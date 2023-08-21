I will not allow evil to taint the love for my son – victim’s mother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I will not allow evil to taint the love for my son – victim’s mother

By Press Association
A court sketch of Lucy Letby (centre) listening to the verdicts being read at Manchester Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The mother of one of Lucy Letby’s “defenceless” victims described how she has resumed wearing mementos of her child, saying “they represent the love that I have for my son and I will not allow evil to taint that”.

Child C’s mother told Manchester Crown Court how she had her son’s hand and footprint made into a pendant after he died in 2015 and she wore this round her neck as it “made me feel closer to him”.

She said: “On July 3 2018, when Lucy Letby was first arrested, these few tangible memories I had of my son felt tainted.

“She took those hand and footprints. I felt so conflicted as to what that meant, so I stopped wearing them.

“I needed to understand what part Lucy Letby had played in the death of my defenceless baby boy.”

The woman told the court in an emotional statement: “Now we know as much about (my son’s) death as I believe we ever will, I feel able to wear his hand and footprints for the first time in five years.

“I know now that they represent the love that I have for my son and I will not allow evil to taint that.”

She said: “They represent justice and the truth.”

Letby was found guilty of murdering Child C by forcing air down a feeding tube and into the baby boy’s stomach.

His mother told Letby in her absence: “To think that you could get any kind of gratification from inflicting pain on (my son) and from watching our suffering in the aftermath goes against everything I believe it is to be human.

“I am horrified that someone so evil exists.

“To you, our son’s life was collateral damage in your persistent desire for drama, attention, praise and sympathy.”

A court sketch of Judge Mr Justice Goss addressing the dock
A court sketch of Judge Mr Justice Goss addressing the dock containing two dock officers beside empty seats during the sentencing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

The woman said: “There is no sentence that will ever compare to the excruciating agony we have suffered as a consequence of your murder of our son. But at least now there is no debate – that, in your own words, you killed them on purpose. You are evil. You did this.”

Retelling the horrific story of her son’s death, the mother recalled her joy when Child C was born.

She said: “I understood right there and then the bond and immediate love between a mother and their baby.

“That moment I will never forget. It was like nothing I had ever experienced before. The way he smelt, the feel of his fine blonde hair on my chin. My tiny feisty boy, my first-born, my son.”

The woman described the terrible day her son died, telling the court: “The trauma of that night will live with all of us until the day we die – knowing now that his murderer was watching us throughout these traumatic hours is like something out of a horror story.”

She said: “I miss (my son) every day.

“I miss everything that we should have had – first smile, first word, birthdays, Christmases and the physical feeling of that bond. I think about what his voice would have sounded like, what he might have looked like now, who he would have been.”