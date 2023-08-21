Premature baby attacked by Letby was found by ‘the Devil’, father tells court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Premature baby attacked by Letby was found by ‘the Devil’, father tells court

By Press Association
The father of a child who requires constant care after being attacked by nurse Lucy Letby told a court his baby was saved by God, but found by the Devil (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The father of a child who requires constant care after being attacked by nurse Lucy Letby told a court his baby was saved by God, but found by the Devil.

Letby was found guilty of two counts of the attempted murder of Child G, who was cared for in the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit after being born prematurely.

In a statement read to the court, the girl’s father said the start of her life was a “bumpy road” because she was so premature.

He said: “Every day I would sit there and pray. I would pray for God to save her. He did. He saved her, but the Devil found her.”

He said when his daughter was two an MRI scan showed the extent of her brain damage and she went on to have a number of hospital stays, including one period of three months.

She is registered blind, has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and is fed by a tube through her stomach, he said.

The court also heard she will need spinal surgery.

He said his daughter’s condition affects all aspects of her life and she will not get to experience things other children will.

He added: “She will always be in her chair and always dependent on adults.”

Letby was found guilty of attacking Child G twice in September 2015, first by injecting milk and air into her naso-gastric tube and then by over-feeding her.

Sentencing Letby, Mr Justice Goss said: “(Child G) suffered a severe and profound injury to her brain from the first event on September 7, which may have been added to by your actions on September 21, and from which she will not recover.

“She requires constant nursing care and attention and will require surgery and support throughout her life.”