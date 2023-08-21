Lucy Letby victim was buried in woollen gown chosen by killer nurse, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Lucy Letby victim was buried in woollen gown chosen by killer nurse, court told

By Press Association
Lucy Letby was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)
A twin baby boy was buried wearing a woollen gown chosen as a gift by his murderer Lucy Letby, a court heard.

The mother of Child E told Manchester Crown Court she felt “sickened” by that decision and also “deeply regrets” allowing Letby to bathe him as part of the bereavement service at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit.

The rogue nurse administered air into the bloodstream of Child E in August 2015 and then attempted to kill his brother, Child F, on the following shift by poisoning him with insulin.

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby will spend the rest of her life in prison (Cheshire Constabulary/PA)

Entering the witness box in Court 7 at Manchester Crown Court to give her victim personal statement, the twins’ mother said: “On the 3rd of August 2015 our world shattered when we encountered evil disguised as a caring nurse.

“Losing (Child E) was the most difficult thing we have ever experienced. The heartbreak and shock left me feeling confused and numb.

“How could (Child E) collapse so suddenly after spending the day cuddling with us?”

She said “guilt consumed me” when the police informed her nearly three years later that a nurse had intentionally caused her son’s death.

She said: “In the neo-natal environment, vulnerability prevails as you rely on the expertise and knowledge of others to make decisions for your babies, especially as a first-time parent.

“We followed the instructions given to us diligently, even asking for permission to touch our babies during visitation. It was a tense and unnatural environment, and we were afraid that deviating from the instructions would hinder our boys’ progress.

“We were robbed of precious time with our baby boy after he died. We were denied the opportunity to spend private moments with him, having to grieve openly in the presence of Lucy and the neo-natal unit staff in nursery one.

“Lucy bathed (Child E), an action I deeply regret, and dressed him in a woollen gown. He was buried in that gown, a gift from the unit chosen by Lucy.

“I feel sickened by the choice we made. Not a single day passes without distress over this decision.”

She said the twins were “extraordinary miracles” after she and her husband had experienced failed IVF attempts.

The twins’ mother continued: “Lucy was aware of our journey and deliberately caused significant harm and cruelty to our boys.

“No children in this world were more wanted and loved than them.

“Lucy presented herself as kind, caring, and soft-spoken. Now I know it was all an act, a sadistic abuse of power that has left me unable to trust anyone.”

Child F has been diagnosed with severe learning difficulties as a result of the insulin poisoning, she said.

“He is without his best friend, his other half,” she continued. “We have essentially grieved for both of our boys and the future we had planned.

“Lucy abused the power she held. She claims we had a good relationship and got along well, I was a vulnerable, grieving parent doing my best to get through each day. There was no real relationship.

“Lucy is right. She killed them on purpose because she was not good enough to care for them. She has preyed on vulnerable babies, who couldn’t stop her, it’s cowardly and sickening, and I feel like my boys were a just a pawn in her sick twisted game.

“I would like to thank Lucy for taking the stand and showing the court what she is really like once the ‘nice Lucy’ mask slips.

“It was honestly the best thing she could have done to ensure our boys got the justice they deserve. We have been living a nightmare, but for me, it ends today. I refuse to wake up with my first thought about my boys being harmed.

“Lucy no longer has control over our lives. She holds no power or relevance in anybody’s life. She is nothing. We have all been robbed of so much.”