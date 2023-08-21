11,000 animals ‘lured’ on to scales at Bedfordshire zoo for annual weigh-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
11,000 animals ‘lured’ on to scales at Bedfordshire zoo for annual weigh-in

By Press Association
A Bactrian camel named Oakley is weighed by keeper George Spooner (Joe Giddens/PA)
More than 11,000 animals have been “lured” on to weighing scales at a Bedfordshire zoo to help maintain their health and well-being.

Butterflies, lemurs and bears were a part of Whipsnade Zoo’s annual weigh-in on Monday.

Eurasian brown bear Minnie is measured during the annual stocktake at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (Joe Giddens/PA)

Their weight and vital statistics were recorded on the shared Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS) database, to help zookeepers worldwide compare information about threatened species.

Five-foot European brown bears Minnie and Mana were encouraged on to a set of scales using a “dash of honey”, and weighed 148 and 174 kilograms (328.4lbs and 383.6lbs) respectively.

Tim Savage, team leader of birds at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “We used honey to encourage our European brown bears to stretch up to their full height against giant rulers.

Blue-throated macaw Stilton is weighed by keeper Elizabeth Brown (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Minnie and Mana proved that bears really will do anything for a taste of honey.”

A four-year-old domestic Bactrian camel named Oakley weighed 728kg (1604.9lbs) on “industrial” scales, while a two-year-old “critically” endangered blue-throated macaw called Stilton, weighed 782g (1.72lb) on “specially designed perch” scales.

“All of the animals at Whipsnade Zoo are weighed and measured regularly, but today’s annual weigh-in is an opportunity to review the information we’ve recorded and ensure it is up-to-date and accurate,” Mr Savage added.

“With so many animals with different personalities, we have to come up with creative tactics to entice them on to the scales.

“Like luring our leaping 2.5kg (5.5lb) lemurs on to the scales in exchange for their favourite sweetcorn.”

A millipede named Tina is weighed by keeper Elliott Rose (Joe Giddens/PA)

The zoo, a part of the conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London), told the PA news agency it “pushes” the welfare standards for all their animals.

Mr Savage said: “What goes on behind the scenes is the really important stuff, that information contributes to everything.

“We have as much information at our fingertips as possible and it is this part of the job that we all do that pushes the husbandry and welfare standards of all the animals we look after.”