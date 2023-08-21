British expat in LA describes ‘biblical’ scenes amid Storm Hilary and earthquake

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

British expat in LA describes ‘biblical’ scenes amid Storm Hilary and earthquake

By Press Association
Tim Amoui and his partner Shayda Frost driving in the rain (Shayda Frost/PA)
Tim Amoui and his partner Shayda Frost driving in the rain (Shayda Frost/PA)

A British expat living in Los Angeles has said Storm Hilary turned the street outside his house into a “river” which you could have “canoed down”, describing the tempest and concurrent earthquake as “biblical”.

Tim Amoui, originally from Haslemere in Surrey, and his American partner Shayda Frost, 37, “battened down the hatches” after receiving Government emergency alerts to his phone advising “flood warning, danger to life” on Sunday.

The 34-year-old businessman said the situation deteriorated rapidly and became “more apocalyptic” overnight on Sunday when the Californian city was struck by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

Fearing his home could be washed away by a mudslide, Mr Amoui did not sleep and said unlike the East Coast, people in LA were not prepared to deal with storms of this magnitude.

“This really doesn’t happen here, especially in Southern California,” he told the PA news agency.

“Our road was essentially a river because we live in the hills so the water can only travel in one direction – down.

“There was just water everywhere, especially through the night when it really, really picked up.

“You could have had a great time going down the road in a canoe.

“Our greatest fear living on a hillside was mudslides.”

The couple had been driving on the 101 Highway to collect his car from a garage on Sunday when the storm struck.

He decided to return home after witnessing a car spin off the road and crash into the central reservation.

“We realised that we probably shouldn’t be driving and should just batten down the hatches,” he said.

“In front of us on the 101 this car did a 360 at about 60 or 70 mph and just smashed into the wall.”

Weather warning messages received by Tim Amoui and Shayda Frost
Weather warning messages received by Tim Amoui and Shayda Frost (Shayda Frost/PA)

Later that evening, he received a warning message about the storm, and then another saying there had been an earthquake.

“We initially got a ping about the tropical storm and then very quickly after there was a ping about the earthquake, which was a 5.1, so very significant,” he said.

“I thought they sent the wrong alert initially.

“But then I felt some shaking.

“With the ongoing tropical storm, plus the earthquake, it felt like California was going through something biblical.”

Residents across the state had been warned that a tropical storm was headed there way early last week.

“Nobody took it seriously until maybe like 36 hours before hand,” he said.

“We had been warned for at least a week and we knew the electricity could have been cut off – but we never expected something like this.”

Mr Amoui, who has lived in LA for the past five years, said he has never a storm like this before in California.

“Ever since I moved to California I have become increasingly aware of the impact of climate change,” he added.

“People here live in fear of many natural disasters, particularly wildfires.

“And now, we can add tropical storms to the list.”