School pays tribute to ‘bubbly, confident’ girl found dead in Woking

By Press Association
Sara was in Year 5 at St Mary’s CofE Primary School (Surrey Police/PA)
A headteacher has paid tribute to a 10-year-old girl found dead at home in Woking, describing her as a “bubbly and confident” pupil.

Sara Sharif was found at a property on Hammond Road after police were called from Pakistan by her father, Urfan Sharif, on August 10.

Mr Sharif, 41, his partner, Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother, Faisal Malik, 28, are thought to have travelled to Islamabad on August 9 and are wanted for questioning.

A post-mortem examination showed Sara had suffered extensive injuries over a sustained period before she was found.

Jacquie Chambers, headteacher of St Mary’s C of E primary school in Byfleet – where Sara had been a Year 5 pupil, said she would be “dearly missed” by pupils and teachers.

Ms Chambers said in a statement: “She [Sara] was a bubbly, confident little girl who had the most beautiful smile. She was full of ideas and was very passionate about the things she believed in.”

“Sara will be dearly missed and, as a school community, we are all deeply affected by this tragedy.

“Our thoughts, prayers and sympathy are with those affected by this heartbreaking news.

“As there is an ongoing police investigation it would be inappropriate to comment further but we can confirm we are fully supporting partner agencies with their investigations.

“Our priority now is to support our school community as they grieve and recover.”

The Associated Press news agency reported on Saturday that Pakistan police in the eastern province of Punjab are seeking to arrest Mr Sharif in connection with Sara’s death.