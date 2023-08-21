New image of Ring Nebula reveals what sun might look like as it dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

New image of Ring Nebula reveals what sun might look like as it dies

By Press Association
This image of the Ring Nebula appears as a distorted ‘doughnut’ (M Barlow/N Cox/R Wesson/ESA/Webb/NASA/CSA/PA)
This image of the Ring Nebula appears as a distorted ‘doughnut’ (M Barlow/N Cox/R Wesson/ESA/Webb/NASA/CSA/PA)

Astronomers have released a new image of the Ring Nebula revealing features in the outer regions of the ring.

The new observations provide a glimpse of what the sun might look like at the end of its life.

Formed by a star throwing off its outer layers as it runs out of fuel, the Ring Nebula is an archetypal planetary nebula – formed by an expanding shell of gas round an ageing star.

The image, from the James Webb Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI), follows an image issued earlier this month, showing the Ring Nebula at shorter wavelengths of infrared light.

The object, which is located about 2,600 light years away in the constellation Lyra, formed when a dying star ejected its outer layers about 4,000 years ago – the same fate eventually awaits our sun.

Researchers explain that the two images show its intricate structures – its rings, bubbles and wispy clouds – in exquisite, unprecedented detail.

The colours in the two images represent infrared (invisible) light of different wavelengths emitted by the chemical elements in the nebula and by warm dust particles.

The Ring Nebula is one of the most notable objects in our skies.

It was discovered in 1779 by astronomers Charles Messier and Antoine Darquier de Pellepoix.

Both astronomers stumbled upon the nebula when trying to follow the path of a comet through the constellation of Lyra.

Professor Mike Barlow, UCL Physics and Astronomy, lead scientist of the JWST Ring Nebula Project, said: “This striking image from James Webb’s MIRI reveals new details that we could not observe with the NIRCam – notably the arcs beyond the main ring.

“These formed in the central star’s red giant phase, before it threw off most of its material to become the current hot white dwarf star.

“Early analysis by our team suggests a low-mass companion star with an eccentric orbit triggered an enhanced release of material from the dying star as it passed close by every 280 years, creating these arcs.”

The main ring of the nebula is made up of 20,000 clumps of dense molecular hydrogen gas, each about the mass of the Earth.

The inner region is mainly made up of this hot gas. The main shell also contains a thin ring of enhanced emission from carbon-based molecules known as polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons (PAHs).

Experts say the new image reveals, for the first time, 10 or so concentric arcs located just beyond the outer edge of the main ring.

According to the astronomers, these arcs must have formed about every 280 years.

Because no known process involved in the evolution of a star into a nebula has that kind of time period, it is believed the arcs formed from the interaction of the dying red giant star with a companion star located the same distance away from it as Pluto is from the sun.

Dr Roger Wesson, of Cardiff University, said: “Our MIRI images provided us with the sharpest and clearest view yet of the faint molecular halo outside the bright ring.

“A surprising revelation was the presence of up to 10 regularly spaced, concentric features within this faint halo.

“No previous telescope had the sensitivity and the spatial resolution to uncover this subtle effect.”

The international research team analysing these images involves researchers from the UK, France, Canada, USA, Sweden, Spain, Brazil, Ireland and Belgium.

The James Webb Space Telescope is an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).