Man ‘rapped’ about killing someone hours before murdering lone mother-of-two

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man ‘rapped’ about killing someone hours before murdering lone mother-of-two

By Press Association
(Lancashire Police handout)
(Lancashire Police handout)

A man who murdered a lone mother-of-two in her Lancashire home as her infant child slept upstairs rapped about killing someone just an hour before the attack, police said.

Anthony Stinson, 31, came across Charlotte Wilcock on the evening of March 3 as she smoked a cigarette on her doorstep in Primrose Terrace, Blackburn, before kicking her and stabbing her to death with a Stanley knife in her hallway.

Ms Wilcock’s 15-month-old daughter was left alone upstairs until police officers discovered her the next day.

The 31-year-old mother, who did not know Stinson, was found dead behind her front door.

When police arrested him, Stinson, of Queen Victoria Street, Blackburn, said he had been suffering from psychosis when he attacked Ms Wilcock and claimed to have seen the Devil.

But when detectives searched his phone, they found that he and a friend had made a rap video which described killing someone just an hour before the unprovoked attack.

CCTV footage also showed that just 15 minutes earlier, he made conversation with a local shopkeeper while buying alcohol and cigarettes.

Stinson pleaded guilty to Ms Wilcock’s murder at Preston Crown Court on Monday and will be sentenced on Thursday.

Speaking outside of court, detective chief inspector Mark Haworth-Oates, of Lancashire Police, said: “On March 3 this year Stinson approached Charlotte’s address and, for reasons known only to him, launched a brutal attack on her on the doorstep.

“He slashed at her body numerous times in the ferocious assault – inflicting well over 50 individual injuries in the process, many with the use of a Stanley knife – as well as punching and kicking her.

“Charlotte had never met Stinson before that night and had no personal connection to him – she was merely sat on her own doorstep having a cigarette.

“She should have been safe and could never have foreseen what was about to happen.

“It is clear from speaking to Charlotte’s family that she was very much-loved, and her death has left a huge void in the lives of those who knew her, not least her two children who will now grow up without their mother.

“It is such a needless loss of a life in truly awful circumstances.”