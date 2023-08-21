Bella Ramsey among stars supporting campaign for sustainable contract agreements

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Bella Ramsey among stars supporting campaign for sustainable contract agreements

By Press Association
Bella Ramsey is supporting Equity’s Green Rider (Suzan Moore/PA)
Stephen Fry, Hayley Atwell and Bella Ramsey are among the high-profile stars calling for environmentally friendly contract agreements between actors and film and TV production companies.

Sir Mark Rylance, Bill Nighy and Natalie Dormer have also backed a proposed contractual agreement called Green Rider, which is looking to improve sustainability in the UK’s film and TV industry.

On Tuesday, Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, published a statement signed by more than a hundred actors in support of the Green Rider.

The agreement would insert commitments to eco-friendly practices into the contracts of the stars.

Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours
The Last Of Us star Ramsey, 19, best known for the role of Ellie in the dystopian drama, signed the statement and said that the Green Rider is a “practical route to positive change” in the film and television industry.

They said: “We can make all the films in the world about climate change but unless we are environmentally conscious in the process of making them, our efforts are superficial.

“The media has historically inspired change, so I’m excited about the introduction of this Green Rider and the conversations it will incite.”

The BFG actor Sir Mark added: “Film production is notorious for its waste and unecological practices.

“This Green Rider is a template to help all film and TV artists to ask for more ecological practices.

“Just because we can’t do everything, doesn’t mean we can’t do anything. Let’s clean up our workplace.”

Dunkirk World Premiere – London
Sir Mark Rylance has signed a statement in support of the proposed contractual agreement (Ian West/PA)

Riders are a set of clauses that actors can add to their contract which details their requirements on set.

Screen artists could use the Green Rider to state their own sustainability commitments before they accept a job.

One of the clauses includes the artist avoiding high-impact transport such as private air travel, with another requesting the producer provide the artist with their carbon reduction plan.

Equity says that it is currently discussing a scheme with the BBC, ITV Studios and Sky Studios to pilot the Green Rider in upcoming productions.

The campaign will be considered further at an Edinburgh TV Festival panel on August 22 called The Green Rider: Actor/Industry Collaboration Towards Sustainability.

Equity says that its overarching aim is for the Green Rider to be included in the collective agreements that it holds with producers.

The campaign was created by Equity For A Green New Deal, which is comprised of union members fighting for climate justice in the entertainment industry.