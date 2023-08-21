School pupils call for peace year on from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

School pupils call for peace year on from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s death

By Press Association
Pupils from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s school have joined a call for peace in All One And For All, a video released to mark the first anniversary of Olivia’s death (Knowsley Council/PA)
Pupils from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s school have joined a call for peace in All One And For All, a video released to mark the first anniversary of Olivia’s death (Knowsley Council/PA)

Pupils from Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s school have pleaded for peace to mark the anniversary of her death.

In a poignant video, children and members of the community – including Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel – read a poem about the power of community spirit following the murder of the nine-year-old last August.

Thomas Cashman, 34, was jailed earlier this year for a minimum of 42 years for the murder of Olivia, who was shot in Dovecot, Liverpool, after Cashman chased another man into her home.

Pupils from Olivia’s school St Margaret Mary’s in Huyton, Merseyside, as well as Malvern and Park Brow primary schools said: “We could be family with no enemies. We’ll never know if we don’t try it.”

Pupils from Olivia Pratt-Korbel's school
Children and members of the community joined forces for the video (Knowsley Council/PA)

Olivia’s mother Cheryl, who was also injured during Cashman’s attack, speaks at the end of the video, saying: “Make sure we never deny it.”

The poem was written by Liverpool-born Curtis Watts, who worked with the schools and local community to develop the words.

Following Olivia’s murder, Merseyside Police and partners launched a Home Office-designed initiative called Evolve Liverpool and Knowsley to disrupt and deter organised crime groups.

Between January and July this year the work of the scheme has led to 379 arrests, three firearm seizures, and 44 premises searches, Merseyside Police said.

More than 4kg of suspected class A and B drugs have been seized and 39 safeguarding referrals have been made.

Chief Superintendent Zoe Thornton, who is the head of local policing and oversees the Evolve work carried out by Merseyside Police, said: “A year ago today we were left shattered by the callous murder of Olivia.

“Olivia’s death was the fourth death that month at the hands of reckless criminals prepared to wield a gun.

School pupils
The children read a poem about the power of community spirit in the video (Knowsley Council/PA)

“The strength of Merseyside lies in its communities, and by harnessing that strength we can break the cycle of crime and make our neighbourhoods safer for generations to come.”

Liverpool City Council leader councillor Liam Robinson said: “The senseless murder of Olivia made us ask that most uncomfortable of questions: what type of world are we living in, where our children aren’t safe in their home?

“If you want to show your respects for Olivia and her family on the first anniversary of her death, then speak up when you see those who do wrong.

“To turn a blind eye only serves those who seek to cause harm. And it unpicks that sense of togetherness.”