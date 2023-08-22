What the papers say – August 22

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – August 22

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The sentencing of serial child killer Lucy Letby and her refusal to appear in court and face families of her young victims dominate the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

Letby was handed a whole-life order at Manchester Crown Court on Monday and The Times echoes Mr Justice Goss in describing her as “malevolent” as it says she will die in jail for the murders.

The Guardian describes the killings as “sadistic” as it also reflects on the former nurse being locked up for life.

There is widespread condemnation of Letby’s refusal to appear in court for the sentencing with both the i and Metro labelling her a coward.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror also refer to her “cowardice” as they are among several titles referring to a “final act of wickedness”.

The Sun gives over much of its front page to a mugshot of Letby, joining the Independent in attacking her refusal to appear.

The words of grieving parents dominate the front of the Daily Mail and the Daily Telegraph – the Mail saying “Those lives were not yours to take… there is no forgiving, not now, not ever”.

And the Telegraph simply quotes a mother who said: “You are evil.”

Elsewhere, the Financial Times reports that bosses at FTSE 100 companies received an average 16% pay rise last year despite calls from the Bank of England for restraint on wages.

And the Daily Star reports that coffee has replaced tea as the nation’s favourite drink.