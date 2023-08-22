Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Keep fit to avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke, study suggests

By Press Association
Physical fitness is linked with a lower likelihood of developing heart rhythm disorder and stroke (Ben Birchall/PA)
Keeping fit could help you avoid heart rhythm disorder and stroke, new research suggests.

The study of more than 15,000 people found that physical fitness is linked with a lower likelihood of developing both conditions.

Atrial fibrillation – irregular and often fast heartbeat – is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 40 million people worldwide.

Patients with the condition have a five-fold higher risk of stroke than their peers, experts suggest.

Study author Dr Shih-Hsien Sung of the National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taipei, Taiwan said: “This was a large study with an objective measurement of fitness and more than 11 years of follow up.

“The findings indicate that keeping fit may help prevent atrial fibrillation and stroke.”

The study examined whether fitness was related to the likelihood of developing atrial fibrillation.

It included 15,450 people without atrial fibrillation who were referred for a treadmill test between 2003 and 2012.

Fitness was assessed using a protocol where people are asked to walk faster and at a steeper grade in successive three-minute stages.

Their fitness was calculated according to the rate of energy expended, which was expressed in metabolic equivalents (METs).

Follow-ups looked at whether people developed atrial fibrillation, stroke, heart attacks, or whether they had died.

During an average follow-up period of 137 months, 515 participants (3.3%) developed atrial fibrillation.

Each one MET increase on the treadmill test was associated with an 8% lower risk of atrial fibrillation, 12% lower risk of stroke and 14% lower risk of major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE – a composite of stroke, myocardial infarction and death).

People in the study were divided into three fitness levels according to METs achieved during the treadmill test.

The levels were low (less than 8.57 METs), medium (8.57 to 10.72) and high (more than 10.72).

According to the findings presented at the ESC Congress 2023 in Amsterdam, the probability of remaining free from atrial fibrillation over a five-year period was 97.1%, 98.4% and 98.4% in the low, medium and high fitness groups, respectively.