Seventh man arrested in gun murder probe as police search for car

A seventh man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Warwickshire.

Ben Daly was found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, at around 3am on Thursday August 10 and later died.

Warwickshire Police have since arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and three men and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, all of whom have been bailed.

On Monday, police confirmed that a seventh suspect – a 43-year-old man from Leamington – had also been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in custody.

The force also issued an appeal for information about a black Audi A3 believed to be connected to the murder.

Detective Inspector Collette O’Keefe said: “The investigation continues as we work to bring justice for the loved ones and friends of Ben Daly, who was shot to death in an incident that has left the town shocked and appalled.

“I would like to take this chance to renew our appeal for information on a black Audi A3, numberplate OY57 NLJ.

“Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of this car is asked to contact us straight away.”

Police want to know the whereabouts of a black Audi A3 they believe to be connected with the murder (Warwickshire Police/PA)

Police previously said it is believed 30-year-old Mr Daly was shot in nearby Frances Havergal Close before being found with gunshot wounds.

He died later in hospital.

In a statement, his family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was our one and only. You brought so much love and laughter to us all.

“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.

“We love you so very much and we’ll hold you in our hearts forever.”

Anyone with footage or information about the incident to contact Warwickshire Police on the dedicated online portal, or by quoting incident 33 of August 10.