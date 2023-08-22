Drivers who breach rules of expanded Ulez may initially escape fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drivers who breach rules of expanded Ulez may initially escape fines

By Press Association
Drivers who breach the rules of London’s expanded ultra low emission zone (Ulez) may initially be warned rather than fined (Yui Mok/PA)
Drivers who breach the rules of London’s expanded ultra low emission zone (Ulez) may initially be warned rather than fined.

Transport for London (TfL) told the PA news agency it can use its “discretion” to issue warning letters instead of penalty charge notices (PCNs).

The AA said it is “essential” that drivers are not fined “until the system beds in” across the new Ulez areas.

From August 29, the Ulez scheme will be expanded from the North and South Circular roads to cover the whole of Greater London.

People who drive in the zone in a vehicle that does not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee within three days.

Failure to pay can lead to a PCN of £180, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

TfL has sent letters about the expansion to the owners of non-compliant vehicles previously detected by cameras in the new Ulez area.

But some affected motorists may drive in the zone without knowing they are required to pay a fee.

Ultra Low Emission Zone
The AA has said that lack of signage leading up to the zone could lead to drivers entering the zone by mistake (Yui Mok/PA)

There are fears that the refusal by some neighbouring counties to allow TfL to put up signage on roads approaching the new Ulez area could also lead to people entering it by mistake.

TfL said in a statement: “TfL reserves the right to use discretion to issue a warning notice instead of a penalty charge notice.

“However, we would advise anyone driving a non-compliant vehicle in the zone to pay the charge to avoid the risk of being fined.”

There are various methods of paying the Ulez charge, including online, over the phone, through an app or by signing up to an automatic payment system.

AA president Edmund King said: “It is essential that TfL sends out warning letters to drivers not complying with the Ulez until the system beds in.

“We know that there is a widespread lack of signage outside the current zone in areas such as Hertfordshire, so fining drivers who don’t even know they are in the zone would backfire.

“Drivers need fair warning of when they are about to enter the Ulez or when they are on a road that will take them into the zone if they stay on it.

“If TfL do not send out warnings they will be deluged with complaints from drivers.

“If they turn down appeals to have fines cancelled, huge numbers will take their complaints to the traffic penalties tribunal.”

On the day that Birmingham’s emissions-based charging scheme was introduced in June 2021, the city’s council announced that the £8 daily fees for non-compliant vehicles would not need to be paid for the first two weeks as part of a “soft launch”.