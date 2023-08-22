Autistic man should not be forced to undergo kidney dialysis, judge rules

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Autistic man should not be forced to undergo kidney dialysis, judge rules

By Press Association
Mr Justice Hayden had heard evidence surrounding a man’s opposition to dialysis at a recent hearing in the Court of Protection (Nick Ansell/PA)
An autistic man diagnosed with “chronic” kidney disease should not be forced to undergo dialysis despite the “potentially fatal consequence” of not having it, a judge has ruled after a hearing in a specialist court.

Mr Justice Hayden heard that the 26-year-old did not “accept” that he had “chronic kidney disease”, nor see the need for dialysis, and had “frequently refused” to attend outpatient appointments.

The man’s mother, who has mental health difficulties, did not accept the diagnosis either, the judge was told.

Hospital bosses in Nottingham responsible for the man’s treatment had asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves were in his best interests.

Lawyers representing specialists said “repeated attempts” to explain the “need” for dialysis and the “potentially fatal consequence of not having it” had been unsuccessful.

They said doctors thought it would not be in the man’s best interests for “any form of restraint” to be used to “compel his attendance” at hospital or “secure dialysis”.

Mr Justice Hayden had heard evidence at a recent hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who may not have the mental capacity to make decisions, in London.

The judge, who has outlined details and conclusions in a written ruling, decided that “forced restraint”, either in the face of the man’s “expressed opposition” or at a time when he was “no longer able to resist”, would “compromise his dignity”.

He said he had spoken to the man, during the hearing, on a “private video-link”.

“(The man) does not want to die,” said Mr Justice Hayden.

“I formed the impression that he very much wanted to live.”

The judge added: “Ultimately, all I could do was tell him that the decision was his.”

Mr Justice Hayden said the man could not be named in media reports of the case.

He said bosses at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust had responsibility for the man’s care and had begun litigation.