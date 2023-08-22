Man dead after being hit by Tube train following police chase

A man has died after being hit by a Tube train following a police chase in west London.

Officers tried to stop a vehicle in Du Cane Road near Shepherds Bush before it crashed into a car just after 8.30pm on Monday.

Several people in the pursued vehicle fled on foot while a man in the hit car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The dead man, who has not been named, was seen close to the tracks near the East Acton underground station before being hit by the passing train.

The railway lines were searched by police on Monday night, witnesses said.

Detectives are still working to establish the victim’s identity and tell his family.

The Metropolitan Police said its Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed and an investigation is under way.

A cordon was in place at the scene just before 12pm on Tuesday but pedestrians were able to pass it on the pavement.

Two police officers could be seen at the Shepherds Bush end while a Volkswagen Golf and an Audi were inside the cordoned off area, with a clear gap between them.

The cordon had been removed by 1pm on Tuesday.

Maria Kabungcal, 46, who lives near the scene, told the PA news agency: “There were a lot of helicopters. I heard the helicopters myself. I was in the living room – then I heard them from the garden.

“Sometimes they bring patients from the hospital. I didn’t know (what it was).

“When I went in the kitchen, I saw the lights of the police and when I came out there were just a lot of people there and some of them were standing there by the gate, and there were plenty of police by the car park.

“I heard from the people saying there was like a van that was driving and it crashed there, and some of the people jumped from the fence.

“I saw the police on the railway, maybe searching for them. Then I came inside.”

Mike Hill, 64, who lives in the same block of flats as Ms Kabungcal, told said: “We just heard fire engines, the ambulance and police cars.

“We saw the car get towed away. All the air bags had gone and the back wheel was missing.

“They were all searching the railway lines last night and there were no trains until this morning.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “At about 8.35pm on Monday, officers on patrol attempted to stop a vehicle on Du Cane Road, W12.

“The vehicle failed to stop and subsequently collided with a car.

“Multiple occupants from the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot.

“A man who was in the second car was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“A short time later, a male was seen close to the tracks before being struck by a train close to East Acton underground station.

“He has been pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.

“We are working to establish his identity and inform his next of kin.

“Inquiries into the circumstances continue.”