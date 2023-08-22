Three firms guilty of fraud which cost Royal Mail at least £70m over a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three firms guilty of fraud which cost Royal Mail at least £70m over a decade

By Press Association
Millions of pounds were pocketed in the fraud (PA)
Three companies have been found guilty of a fraud which cost Royal Mail at least £70 million over a decade.

Millions of pounds were pocketed in the fraud, which involved the under-declaration of mail that was posted through a network of logistics companies in Buckinghamshire and Berkshire.

A week into the trial at London’s Southwark Crown Court Judge Philip Bartle KC told the jury there had been a “significant development” and the companies involved had now changed their pleas to a charge of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

On Tuesday one representative from Tiger International Logistics Ltd, Worldwide Transport Express Ltd and Global Express Worldwide Ltd each pleaded guilty on behalf of the companies to the conspiracy, which lasted between May 2008 and May 2017.

The judge directed the jury to find the companies guilty of the charge which states they had “dishonestly” intended to make a “gain for themselves or another” by knowingly processing “untrue or misleading” declarations about the quantity, weight, class and destination of mailings.

The jury, under the direction of the judge, also found Balginder Sandhu, 46, of Slough, Berkshire, and Lakhwinder Sekhon, 42, of Isleworth, west London, not guilty of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation.

Parmjeet Sandhu, 56, of Slough, pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining services dishonestly.

The judge told the jury: “Members of the jury, although it has happened very quickly, what it means is that this trial has come to an end.

“In one sense you may find it frustrating because you have heard the opening but heard no evidence in this case but it is the duty of all counsel to try to strive to achieve an outcome which is in the interests of justice.

“I am sure what happened this morning is in the interest of justice. I am sure that this is a satisfactory outcome.”

Narinder Sandhu, who is Parmjeet Sandhu’s brother and owner of Packpost International Ltd, had been described in the prosecution’s opening of the case as the “architect” of the fraud.

Prosecutor Ellis Sareen had said Narinder Sandhu lived with his family at Hadley Grange, a “multimillion-pound mansion” near Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire.

He also had a Bentley, a Rolls-Royce and a pool house.

Sandhu’s declared taxable income was about £1 million per year towards the end of the period that the fraud was running.

His brother Parmjeet did not become as wealthy, but still made “a lot of money”.

Mr Sareen told the court that “thousands” of items were under-declared by manipulating docket spreadsheets.

Narinder Sandhu and Packpost International Ltd have previously pleaded guilty to the conspiracy.

Parmjeet Sandhu was released on conditional bail ahead of sentencing for all of the offences which is to be set at a hearing at the same court in October.