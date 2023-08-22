‘Mixed picture’ forecast for bank holiday weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Mixed picture’ forecast for bank holiday weekend

By Press Association
Fishermen land mackerel as the sun rises behind Blyth pier in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Fishermen land mackerel as the sun rises behind Blyth pier in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Forecasters are predicting a “mixed picture” for the bank holiday weekend weather as temperatures return to “normal levels”.

The Met Office expects southern regions to see temperatures in the low 20s, while northern areas may see temperatures in the high teens.

Many people across the country could see rain at some point over the weekend, although there should still be “plenty of dry and bright weather” to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas, the Met Office said.

Summer weather August 20th 2023
People enjoying the weather on Bournemouth beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “We expect the warmer air to be pushed away and temperatures could return to normal levels, closer to the August average.

“We expect the bank holiday to be a changeable picture. It will depend where you are in the country.

“In the south, temperatures will be in the low 20s, maybe pushing 22C in London.

“In the north, temperatures will likely be in the high teens.”

Summer weather August 18th 2023
Temperatures are expected to range from the high teens to the low 20s (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Snell said there were currently no signs of “anything very dry, or anything really wet”.

He continued: “For some areas, Saturday and Sunday will be the best days, and for others Monday will be the best day.

“It will be a mixed picture, but there should be plenty of dry and bright weather to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas.”