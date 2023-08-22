7/7 bombings ‘hero’ stripped of MBE after child sexual assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

7/7 bombings ‘hero’ stripped of MBE after child sexual assault conviction

By Press Association
Raymond Parry was commended making ‘such a difference’ to the families of those who died in the July 7 London attacks (Yui Mok/PA)
Raymond Parry was commended making ‘such a difference’ to the families of those who died in the July 7 London attacks (Yui Mok/PA)

A “hero” of the 7/7 London bombings has been stripped of his MBE after he ‘groomed’ and sexually assaulted a child.

Raymond Parry, from Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, was a Transport for  London (TfL) worker when suicide bombers killed 52 people and injured hundreds more in a series of co-ordinated attacks on the London underground and bus network on July 7 2005.

He was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2007 for his role in leading TfL’s services to support victims’ loved ones.

As head of the Incident Care Team, Parry made “such a difference in the very worst of circumstances”, according to a tribute by TfL that year which described the transport worker of 26 years as a “hero”.

But he was shamed in 2019 when a 12-year-old boy alleged that he had been touched by Parry when he volunteered at an activity centre.

Parry, now in his 70s, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the child and was placed on the sex offenders’ register in November 2020.

He was spared jail and instead handed an eight-month prison sentence suspended for two years as well as being barred from working with children for 10 years.

Crown Advocate Nigel Ogborne, who sentenced Parry at Luton Crown Court, said he acted with a “significant degree of planning and a breach of trust”, Bedfordshire Police said.

Detective Constable Gemma West of Bedfordshire Police described  it as “a clear case of the grooming of a vulnerable child by an older man in a position of trust”.

Luton Crown Court stock
Raymond Parry was spared jail and instead handed a suspended prison sentence at Luton Crown Court in November 2020 (Nick Ansell/PA)

Parry was quoted by TfL in 2007 as saying he was “shocked and proud” to have been made an MBE, adding: “At the very worst time in their lives, the least we could do was our very best.”

He is among a dozen people to be stripped of their honours, including former Crewe Alexandra manager Dario Gradi who had his MBE revoked after he was suspended from football due to allegations he failed to act on rumours of sexual abuse by coaches he worked alongside.

The list, published on Tuesday by the Cabinet Office, gave the reason for Parry’s forfeiture as criminal conviction.