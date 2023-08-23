Force ‘deeply sorry’ after body-worn footage lost in latest police data concern

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Force ‘deeply sorry’ after body-worn footage lost in latest police data concern

By Press Association
South Yorkshire Police said it has referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office after noticing ‘a significant and unexplained reduction in data stored on its systems’ (Alamy/PA)
A police force is “deeply sorry” after body-worn video footage recorded by its officers over a period of nearly three years was lost from its computer systems.

South Yorkshire Police said it has referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office after noticing “a significant and unexplained reduction in data stored on its systems”.

The force said it is now urgently working with experts to recover footage – filmed by officers as they attended incidents or engaged with the public and which, in some cases, could be used as evidence in court – recorded between July 2020 and May 2023.

An estimated 69 cases have been identified as potentially affected, a spokeswoman said.

She said the force is working closely with victims and the Crown Prosecution Service.

The loss is the latest data-related controversy to hit UK police forces this month.

It follows an admission by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) that personal data on all its serving members was mistakenly published in response to a freedom of information (FOI) request.

The revelation of the PSNI breach was followed by Norfolk and Suffolk Police’s announcement that the personal data of more than 1,000 people, including crime victims, was included in another FOI response.

South Yorkshire Assistant Chief Constable Rick Alton said: “I am deeply sorry this has occurred and after we became aware of the loss in data, we notified the Information Commissioner’s Office and began work to attempt to recover it.

“We’ve had a team of people working around the clock to manually check each case currently within the criminal justice system.

“We’ve brought in digital forensics specialists to explore how this data loss occurred and to establish if the data can be recovered.”

Mr Alton added: “We will provide an update concerning this when further work has been undertaken. Whilst we remain hopeful, there are no guarantees, so it’s important the victims and the wider public are informed.”

South Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Alan Billings said: “I have been made aware of a loss of data from the force’s storage systems and the work that is taking place to recover the data.

“There may be implications for victims and witnesses and the wider criminal justice system as some of this footage may be evidence in upcoming court cases. The force is working through the implications and direct contact is being made with those affected.”

He added: “This incident is disappointing and concerning and the police need to understand quickly what has happened and why.

“I have been briefed by the Deputy Chief Constable and will continue to receive updates as the work continues to recover the data.

“I will also be seeking a full explanation as to how this incident occurred and what measures will be put in place to prevent it happening again.”