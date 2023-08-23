Judge gives Southend United more time to clear tax debt but issues warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Judge gives Southend United more time to clear tax debt but issues warning

By Press Association
A judge has given non-league Southend United more time to clear a £275,000 tax debt but said the club could be wound up in the next few weeks (Alamy/PA)
A judge has given non-league Southend United more time to clear a £275,000 tax debt but said the club could be wound up in the next few weeks (Alamy/PA)

A judge has given non-league Southend United more time to clear a £275,000 tax debt but said the club could be wound up in the next few weeks.

Sebastian Prentis considered the National League club’s case at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing, at the Rolls Building in central London, on Wednesday after HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) issued a winding-up petition.

The judge was told the club had other debts – owing more than £1 million in total.

He said he would have made a winding up order were he not dealing with a football club.

The Rolls Building in central London
The Southend United case was heard at the Rolls Building in central London (PA)

Judge Prentis said the case will be reconsidered on October 4 and told bosses the club will be wound up then if debts have not been paid.

Southend chairman Ron Martin told the judge a sale of the club is underway and asked for more time.

He said he is “confident” a sale will be completed by October – and money available to pay creditors – and told the judge that players and staff are being paid.

Other judges adjourned hearings earlier in the summer after being told a sale is in the offing.

“If this were not a football club, with the particular attachment to its fans … I would be winding it up today,” said Judge Prentis.

“This has got to be sorted out.”

He told Mr Martin: “You must expect, if the debts have not all been settled, that (the club) will be wound up on the next date.”

HMRC has issued a number of winding-up petitions against Southend over unpaid tax in recent years.

Southend, who dropped out of the Football League at the end of the 2020/21 season, featured in an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in March, after HMRC issued an earlier winding-up petition over unpaid tax.

Another judge heard how that debt had been cleared.