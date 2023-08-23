Man and woman convicted of acid attack murder of electrician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man and woman convicted of acid attack murder of electrician

By Press Association
Liam Smith was shot and subjected to an acid attack before his body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan (GMP/PA)
A woman and her former boyfriend have been found guilty of murdering a man she met on a dating app.

Liam Smith, 38, was shot in the face and then had acid poured over him outside his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on November 24 last year.

Michael Hillier, 39, from Sheffield, admitted manslaughter but denied murdering the electrician, telling Minshull Street Crown Court in Manchester he and his girlfriend Rachel Fulstow, 37, both planned to attack Mr Smith after Fulstow claimed he had raped her.

Fulstow, who worked for a property management company, denied knowing her then partner had planned to harm him.

Mr Smith’s family shouted “yes” and “thank you so much” before sobbing and hugging as the jury found both defendants guilty of murder on Wednesday.

Liam Smith death
Rachel Fulstow was found guilty of murder alongside Michael Hillier (GMP/PA)

Hillier, who was handcuffed in the dock, stared over at his former partner as the verdicts were returned.

Two jurors appeared tearful after coming back to court after six hours and 44 minutes of deliberations.

The court heard Fulstow met Mr Smith on dating app Tinder and the pair went on a date in York in 2019, when she said they had “non-consensual sex” at a hotel in York.

She did not describe it as rape and said she went for lunch with Mr Smith the following day, the court heard.

In 2021 she began a relationship with Hillier but said he could be verbally abusive and unpredictable and was not happy she had a one-night stand with Mr Smith.

She told the court the first she knew of the attack on Mr Smith was when Hillier turned up at her house the following morning and told her.

Fulstow, an international travel and tourism management graduate from Leeds Met University, said she was “petrified” to go to police about her boyfriend.

The court heard the couple went on holiday to Jamaica together days after the killing.

Hillier, who told the court he was concerned in the production and distribution of a large-scale cannabis operation, said they had both planned the attack on Mr Smith after Fulstow disclosed she had been “graphically raped” by him.

He told the jury: “We decided jointly between the two of us that we would deal with the matter ourselves and seek justice ourselves and go down the vigilante route.”

Michael Hillier had admitted manslaughter but denied murder (GMP/PA)

The public gallery in court was cleared during his evidence as members of Mr Smith’s family reacted to his description of the victim as a rapist.

Judge Maurice Greene told jurors they did not need to decide what happened between Mr Smith and Fulstow.

During his summing up, he said: “As to what really happened on that night we will probably never know and it probably doesn’t matter.”

The court heard Mr Smith was lured out of his house at about 6.40pm by Hillier, who shot him in the face before pouring acid onto his face and body, followed by soda crystals.

Fulstow’s phone showed she had made internet searches Mr Smith’s electrical company and Mitsubishi Shogun cars, like the one used by Hillier and later burned out.

On the morning of the killing, she checked the weather in Wigan, the court heard.

Fulstow was also found guilty of a charge of perverting the course of justice.

The case was adjourned for sentencing on Thursday.