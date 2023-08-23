UK ‘could be world leader in alternative protein but ministers must act’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

UK ‘could be world leader in alternative protein but ministers must act’

By Press Association
British brand Quorn is a world leader in the fermented market (David Parry/PA)
British brand Quorn is a world leader in the fermented market (David Parry/PA)

The UK has the potential to lead the world in alternative protein products but the Government must act to ensure the sector grows, campaigners have said.

Analysis from environmental group Green Alliance shows that the UK alternative proteins industry could be worth £6.8bn a year and could create 25,000 jobs by 2035.

The group added that the global market is still in its infancy but could be worth £226 billion a year by 2035 – more than twice the value of the UK construction sector.

Alternative proteins can be plant-based meat alternatives, often using soya and peas, products that use protein derived from a fermentation process, or cultivated or cell-based products made from animal cells grown in a lab.

The report said the UK has several sources of competitive advantage when it comes to establishing an alternative proteins sector.

These include some of the world’s highest food quality and safety standards, significant consumer demand and a burgeoning domestic industry to build upon.

Britain is also a world leader in life sciences and agri-tech research, and has regional clusters of alternative protein production, particularly in Teesside and the golden triangle of Cambridge, Oxford and London.

Meanwhile, UK supermarkets are increasing investment, such as Tesco, which aims to triple the alternative protein products it sells by 2025 and British brand Quorn is a world leader in the fermented market.

However competitors like Denmark, the Netherlands, China and the United Arab Emirates are ahead of the UK in terms of investing in alternative protein producers.

Green Alliance said that without action, most of the products consumed in the UK will be made elsewhere, more jobs will not be established and the opportunity to set high food safety and health standards for this growing market will be gone.

The report also said land use in Britain needs to change in order to restore depleted nature and achieve net zero.

Green Alliance is calling for the UK to adopt a series of policies to grow the sector, adding that not enough has been done since the National Food Strategy recommended investing in the industry two years ago.

The group recommends the Government commit to a minimum £250 million in funding for innovation in two areas – the golden triangle and Teesside.

It has also urged the Government to support research and infrastructure to scale up production of alternative protein products.

Other policy recommendations include joining up existing institutions and tailoring regulations, including supplying the Food Standards Agency with £10 million to develop regulations suited to enabling companies to bring new alternative protein products to market swiftly.

Elsewhere, Green Alliance called on ministers to allocate funding to identify how the protein products could be made healthier than the products they replace, making sure public health is put at the heart of developing the sector.

The Government should also build on existing links between UK farmers and alternative protein companies, the environmental group said.

It also called on ministers to improve food standard agreements with the European Union, due to the risk that future regulatory divergence could undermine the commercial rationale to invest in this industry in the UK.

Cameron Witten, senior policy adviser at Green Alliance, said: “Reducing meat consumption in favour of alternative sources of protein can have substantial benefits for the climate and the natural environment.

“It’s been two years since the National Food Strategy recommended investing in this industry, capitalising on our competitive advantage.

“Supporting the research and infrastructure needed to scale up production now would give the UK the power to shape how the industry develops and maximise the benefits for the country.”