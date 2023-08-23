Beagles held in testing laboratory for 12 years to be rehomed in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beagles held in testing laboratory for 12 years to be rehomed in UK

By Press Association
Pam Ghatoray with some of the dogs rescued by Beagle Freedom Project UK (John Nguyen/PA)
Seven dogs kept in captivity in a European testing laboratory for 12 years will soon be freed and rehomed in the UK.

Rescued beagles Jonesy, Davey, Ringo, Elton, Freddie, Olivia and Birdie, some of which were born at the testing site, will finally be released following work by the Beagle Freedom Project UK (BFP UK).

All of the animals have dermatitis and suffer from bad dental hygiene while three of them have had surgery for ligament rupture.

The beagles will be taken to the Retreat Animal Rescue Sanctuary near Ashford, Kent, where they will then be re-homed with foster carers.

Beagle Freedom Project
Sam Kester and Pam Ghatoray with seven beagles rescued by Beagle Freedom Project UK (John Nguyen/PA)

Rescue associate Samantha Kester said: “In the face of great adversity, we remain optimistic in our dedication to liberating animals from the needless and horrific cruelty of animal testing.

“These beagles, innocently born on death row, enduring unimaginable repetitive suffering, are now on a path to recovery, rehabilitation and, ultimately, loving forever homes.”

According to the charity, beagles are often chosen for animal testing due to their docile natures and that they are born and held in research facilities where they “never see daylight”, including in the UK.

They are often used for pharmaceutical or biochemical testing, the charity said.

Ms Kester added: “These beagles represent the countless animals still suffering in labs and their newfound freedom ignites our passion to continue working towards a world where no animal is subjected to needless experimentation.”