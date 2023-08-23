Garden is my office: National Trust veteran gardener to retire after 41 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garden is my office: National Trust veteran gardener to retire after 41 years

By Press Association
Dave Lock, one of the National Trust’s longest serving gardeners, is to retire at the end of this month (Peter Byrne/PA)
One of the National Trust’s longest serving gardeners has reflected on his 41 years on the job ahead of retiring next week, saying: “The garden is my office, really.”

Dave Lock, 64, the head gardener at Chirk Castle in Wrexham, is to retire on August 31 after maintaining and tending to the grounds of the site for the last 41 years.

Mr Lock, who lives in Chirk village, said he will be “taking a step back” from his role after noticing his “joints are protesting a bit at the moment”, but said he will miss the garden, the people, and the comradery of working at the castle.

During his retirement, Mr Lock said he will be volunteering at Chirk Castle for one day a week, as well as spending time with his wife and grandchildren and maintaining his own garden at home.

Dave Lock said he will miss the garden, the people, and the comradery of working at Chirk Castle (Peter Byrne/PA)

When asked how he felt to be one of the National Trust’s longest serving gardeners, Mr Lock told the PA news agency: “It’s a sense of pride, a sense of achievement.

“Quite privileged, really, it’s a lovely place to work.

“I think sometimes you find your niche and I think I’ve found mine, it’s been a pleasure, it really has.”

When asked his favourite parts of working at Chirk Castle, Mr Lock said he “really likes” the variety of his job.

“Yesterday, I was mowing in the morning, I spent and hour on the computer, and then I was hedge clipping in the afternoon, you get different jobs like that,” he said.

Chirk Castle receives upwards of 170,000 visitors a year (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It varies and that’s been really good.

“Rather than being stuck in an office typing all day, or stood in a factory pressing a button all day, or even stuck inside all day, it’s a very varied job.

“The garden is my office, really.”

Mr Lock said Chirk Castle can receive upwards of 170,000 visitors a year, which he said “adds some pressures” and “the weather can be challenging” as well.

He also said Covid was a “challenging” time throughout his 41 years at the castle because he was on his own for three months during the pandemic, but added: “Otherwise, it’s not really too bad at all.”

Of the other things he has enjoyed about his job, Mr Lock said: “Quite a lot of things.

“Spring, summer, roses in summer, and rhododendrons and azaleas in spring, and the snow drops in winter.

Dave Lock said he is looking forward to ‘taking it easy’ and spending time with his wife and grandchildren (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s working with like-minded people and working with the volunteers as well.

“They all want the best for the property, which is really nice.

“I’ll miss the comradery, and the volunteers and the staff.

“I’ll miss the garden, but you’ve got to retire at some time.”

Mr Lock said he is now looking forward to “taking it easy” and being with his family, adding that he will be spending more time in his garden at home following his retirement.

“We’ve got a garden at home and the wife and I are both very keen,” he said.

“Obviously, working at the castle everyday you don’t feel like doing the garden at home.

“Now, we’ll spend more time in it, so it will be better.”