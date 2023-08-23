Delivery worker who died in attack is named as police arrest fifth suspect

A delivery firm worker who died following an attack in Shropshire has been named as a 23-year-old from the West Midlands.

Aurman Singh, from Smethwick, near Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene on Monday after police were called to Berwick Avenue in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury.

West Mercia Police arrested four men aged in their 20s on suspicion of murder and they all remain in custody while inquiries continue, after a magistrate’s warrant of further detention was granted.

A fifth person was arrested in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender.

In a statement, an unnamed relative of Mr Singh said: “There are no words that could ever explain the impact this tragedy has had on me and my family.

“Today a mother will grow old without her son. A sister will grow up without her brother. We don’t want what has happened to us to happen to another family.

“We would like to thank the police for conducting their investigation diligently and supporting us through this tough time.”

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Bellamy, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Aurman at this difficult time.

“Our investigation is underway with officers carrying out a number of inquiries to establish the circumstances that led to Aurman’s murder.

“We know Aurman was a delivery person, however, at this stage we do not believe this was the motive for his death and we are not investigating this as a robbery.

“We believe those involved are known to each other and are not local to Shrewsbury or the wider West Mercia Police area.

“We have so far arrested five people in connection with the murder and are progressing all other lines of inquiry to locate and arrest outstanding suspects.”

In a statement to the PA news agency on Tuesday, parcel delivery firm DPD said: “We can confirm that a two-person DPD crew was involved in an incident on Berwick Avenue in Shrewsbury yesterday afternoon and that sadly one of the two individuals delivering parcels was attacked and subsequently died.

“We are working closely with the police investigation team, but all our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this tragic time.”