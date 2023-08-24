Windrush Seaside Memories exhibition ‘shows people what they have in common’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Windrush Seaside Memories exhibition ‘shows people what they have in common’

By Press Association
Anita McKenzie’s Seaside Memories exhibition at Folkestone Museum in Kent honours the legacy of the Windrush generation by showcasing the ‘widely un-acknowledged’ experiences of black communities enjoying the UK seaside (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Anita McKenzie’s Seaside Memories exhibition at Folkestone Museum in Kent honours the legacy of the Windrush generation by showcasing the ‘widely un-acknowledged’ experiences of black communities enjoying the UK seaside (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A summer-long exhibition has been honouring the legacy of the Windrush generation by showcasing the “widely unacknowledged” experiences of black communities enjoying the UK seaside.

Creative producer Anita McKenzie said the response to her Seaside Memories exhibition has been “overwhelmingly positive” after she collected nostalgic photographs of African and Caribbean people at the beach in the 1950s to 1970 for the Windrush 75 anniversary.

The 25 donated snapshots, with captions reminiscing about early seaside experiences, are on display at Folkestone Museum, in the heart of the Kent port town, in a bid to also show people what they have in common.

Seaside Memories ehibition
Anita McKenzie said the response to her Seaside Memories exhibition has been ‘overwhelmingly positive’ (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Ms McKenzie said: “Everyone can relate to the title, but when they come to the museum they will be under no illusion it’s about African and Caribbean memories… (it’s) to get communities to think about experiences they have in common.”

The 65-year-old curator’s work also aims to counter a “lack of provision for people of colour” in Folkestone and challenges the lack of visibility of black people spending time by the coast.

Ms McKenzie recalled some feedback from one mother who said her daughter had asked if they could move to London because at school “I don’t see anyone who looks like me”.

And after the family had visited the exhibition and saw black children on the wall she was “elated”.

Ms McKenzie said: “It reinforces the reasons for doing it in the first place.

“It goes out and touches people in ways you can’t know beforehand.”

Of wider feedback in the town, she said: “Some of the responses in Folkestone have been phenomenal, have been beautiful.

“I do feel really touched and grateful and I’m looking forward to doing more.”

From the depiction of different types of visits, from school coach trips to families driving down to the coast, Ms McKenzie said food was a central theme that came up, whether it was “candy floss or rice and peas, it’s part of the experience”.

Seaside Memories ehibition
Anita McKenzie, a Windrush descendant, remembers making trips to the Kent coast with her family as a child (Gareth Fuller/PA)

For Ms McKenzie, a Windrush descendant, she remembers trips to Margate from London with her siblings and cousins, and playing with starfish.

On the importance of the seaside, she said: “My mum was a very proud Indian Jamaican. For me it’s about honouring the legacy of our ancestors.

“The sea is a really important thing in that it brought, for me, my African and Indian ancestors from their respective countries to Jamaica and from Jamaica to here.

“(I have) total respect for everything they coped with and the legacy they left for us.”

The exhibition continues to run until the end of August. Find out more at https://folkestonemuseum.co.uk/whats-on/seaside-memories/