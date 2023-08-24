British surgeon shot dead after taking wrong turn in South Africa, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

British surgeon shot dead after taking wrong turn in South Africa, inquest told

By Press Association
Kar Hao Teoh worked at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (PA)
Kar Hao Teoh worked at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex (PA)

A British surgeon who was killed during violent protests in South Africa was shot in the head, an inquest has heard.

Kar Hao Teoh, 40, who worked at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, was a tourist in Cape Town when he was shot.

An inquest, which was opened and adjourned in Chelmsford on Thursday, heard he died on August 4 of a gunshot to the head.

Michelle Brown, area coroner for Essex, said: “On August 4, this 40-year-old was on holiday in South Africa with his family when an unknown person approached the car and discharged a firearm, hitting him in the head.”

A post-mortem examination carried out in South Africa recorded that Mr Teoh, of Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire, died of a gunshot to the head, Ms Brown said.

It is believed he had taken a wrong turn from a nearby airport when a group approached the vehicle he was in and shot him.

Cape Town
The surgeon is believed to have taken a wrong turn and ventured into a Cape Town township (Alamy/PA)

Unrest on the outskirts of South Africa’s second-largest city began after minibus taxi drivers announced a week-long strike.

Ms Brown said Mr Teoh’s body has been repatriated to Essex.

“The case will be adjourned off and will be heard at some point, depending on the time limits for the evidence to arrive from South Africa,” she said, adding that the date for a full inquest hearing is to be confirmed.

Mr Teoh worked as a consultant trauma and orthopaedic surgeon at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

In a statement, the hospital said he was a “well-respected member of the team, valued colleague and friend to many across the hospital as well as in regional, national and international trauma and orthopaedic networks”.

In 2021, Mr Teoh won an international prize for his pioneering research into the treatment of ankle fractures.

South African police have opened a murder case into the shooting, which happened in the Nyanga township near Cape Town International Airport.