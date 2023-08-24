Wife of brain-damaged pastor loses life-support treatment fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wife of brain-damaged pastor loses life-support treatment fight

By Press Association
The wife of an evangelical pastor left with “very significant” brain damage after suffering a stroke while undergoing kidney dialysis 18 months ago has lost a life-support treatment fight.

A judge has ruled that medics can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to the man, who is in his early 50s and in a coma, after a trial in a specialist court.

Bosses at a health authority in Manchester, who have responsibility for the man’s care, said treatment should end.

Specialists said the man – who has an underlying kidney problem – had no awareness, said there was “no scope” for rehabilitation, and said continuing treatment was not in his best interests.

The man’s wife, and other relatives, disagreed and wanted treatment to continue.

She said her husband’s religious faith was such that he would want his “life to be sustained” for as long as possible.

Relatives said death could only be decided by an “act of God”.

Mr Justice Hayden had overseen the case in the Court of Protection, where judges consider cases involving people who lack the mental capacity to make decisions, in London, earlier this week.

He ruled that the man cannot be identified in media reports of the case but said the Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust, which is based in Salford, Greater Manchester, had responsibility for the man’s care and had begun legal action.

The judge, who also oversees cases in the Family Division of the High Court in London, said he had “no doubt” that the man’s family was “deeply rooted” in “Pentecostal beliefs”.

Relatives believed that the man had “already experienced miracles” and would “rather suffer” and “hold out for the will of God”, the judge said.

“He was a man who lived his life by the Pentecostal sword and would have wanted to die by the Pentecostal sword in accordance with his Pentecostal beliefs,” said Mr Justice Hayden.

“(He) would have chosen to continue his life-sustaining treatment even in the face of coma.”

The judge said an individual’s wishes and feelings “weighed heavily”.

But he said they were “not to be regarded as determinative”.

He said the man continued to need regular dialysis – which could “achieve nothing” and was “burdensome and futile”.

Doctors feared that if treatment continued his death might be “uncontrolled”.

They said if treatment ended, the process leading to death could be managed and his family could be with him when he died.

Mr Justice Hayden said the trust’s application to end treatment was “well founded”.

“There is, in truth, no alternative,” the judge added.

“Everything possible has been done.”

The judge said medics should delay ending treatment until relatives have been given a chance to gather and say their goodbyes.