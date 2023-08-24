Former couple jailed for ‘brutal and cold-blooded’ murder of electrician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former couple jailed for ‘brutal and cold-blooded’ murder of electrician

By Press Association
Michael Hillier and Rachel Fulstow have been jailed for the murder of Liam Smith (GMP/PA)
A former couple who plotted the “brutal and cold-blooded murder” of an electrician have been jailed.

Father-of-two Liam Smith, 38, was shot in the face and then covered in acid after being lured outside his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester, on November 24 last year.

Rachel Fulstow, 37, who had met Mr Smith through dating app Tinder three years earlier, was convicted of his murder, as well as a charge of perverting the course of justice, on Wednesday following a trial.

Michael Hillier, 39, who had been in a relationship with Fulstow since 2021, was also found guilty of the murder, having admitted manslaughter.

Liam Smith death
Liam Smith was shot and attacked with acid outside his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester (GMP/PA)

Mr Smith’s family shouted “monsters” as the pair left the dock after Fulstow, who was also found guilty of perverting the course of justice, was jailed for life with a minimum term of 30 years at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday.

Hillier was jailed for at least 33 years.

The trial heard Fulstow had met Mr Smith in York in 2019.

She said they had “non-consensual sex” at a hotel, but she did not describe it as rape.

Liam Smith death
Michael Hillier, who was convicted of the murder of Liam Smith, poses with guns (GMP/PA)

Hillier, of Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, told the court that in early 2022 his then-girlfriend confided in him she was “graphically raped” by Mr Smith and together they decided to “go down the vigilante route” to “seek justice”.

Sentencing the pair, Judge Maurice Greene said whatever happened on the night appeared to be the underlying motive for the attack.

He said: “It was decided between you, you would exact your own vengeance.

“The two of you decided to act as judge, jury and executioner.”

He described the murder as “brutal and cold-blooded”.

Addressing university graduate Fulstow, the judge said it was “almost incomprehensible” that she had acted the way she had.

He added: “Whatever happened between you and Liam Smith can never be justification for what you and Michael Hillier did.”

As the pair were taken down, Mr Smith’s sister, Gemma, shouted from the public gallery: “You lying, murdering bitch. Liam has done nothing wrong, he’s completely innocent.”

As he left the dock, Hillier, in handcuffs, said: “Your boy’s a rapist.”

Hillier, who said he was concerned in the production and distribution of a large-scale cannabis operation, had admitted driving to Mr Smith’s home on Kilburn Drive, Shevington, on November 24 and waiting outside in a Mitsubishi Shogun with false number plates.

Just before 7pm, he lured Mr Smith out of the house and shot him with a modified shotgun, pouring acid and then soda crystals over him, the court heard.

Fulstow claimed she knew nothing of the attack until Hillier arrived at her house in Andrew Drive, York, and was “petrified” to go to the police.

But the court heard in the days after the killing the couple went on holiday to Jamaica together.

In a statement read to the court, Mr Smith’s mother, Julia Smith, said he was a “devoted father” to his sons, aged 11 and 14, and a “gentleman”.

She told the court: “We are never going to be able to fill this massive void which has been left in our lives.”

Louise Blackwell KC, defending Hillier, said he would not have carried out the attack were it not for his drug addiction and the influence of Fulstow.

She said: “Of course, Mr Hillier took the lead role in the sense that he went and he was the person who carried out the acts but it was under pressure from Fulstow.”

Howard Bernstein, representing Fulstow, said the evidence against her showed her role was to provide information about Mr Smith and an alibi for Hillier.

But, he said the evidence was not inconsistent with her not knowing that her co-defendant had a gun and acid.