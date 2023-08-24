TikTok star Mizzy bailed again over prank videos

TikTok prankster Mizzy has again been released on bail after he was accused of posting videos on social media without the consent of the people featured in them.

The star, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, appeared at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London on Thursday morning.

He was listed for trial on three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order but his case was adjourned because he has now been accused of engaging in further “criminal activities”, according to a joint submission by prosecution and defence lawyers.

The case was previously adjourned on July 19 at the same court.

O’Garro was initially placed on bail for the offences at a hearing at Thames Magistrates’ Court in May.

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, also known as Mizzy, arrives at Stratford Magistrates’ Court in east London (PA Video)

The 18-year-old spoke to the PA news agency outside court on Thursday, saying society is “out to get me” and adding: “We will conquer.”

One of the alleged offences took place on May 25 when O’Garro visited the Westfield Centre in Stratford, which he is not permitted to do under the criminal behaviour order.

He told PA after a previous hearing that he was unaware he was in breach because he had not been given a map of the out-of-bounds area.

The two other offences relate to videos posted on May 25 and May 26 allegedly without the consent of the people involved.

O’Garro will appear at Stratford Magistrates’ Court again on September 21.