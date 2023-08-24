Medics caring for sick autistic man explored ‘all options’ – senior nurse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Medics caring for sick autistic man explored ‘all options’ – senior nurse

By Press Association
A general view of The Court of Protection and Central Family Court, in High Holborn, central London. Medics caring for an autistic man diagnosed with “chronic” kidney disease who has been at the centre of a court treatment fight have explored “all options”, a senior nurse says. PA/Nick Ansell
A general view of The Court of Protection and Central Family Court, in High Holborn, central London. Medics caring for an autistic man diagnosed with “chronic” kidney disease who has been at the centre of a court treatment fight have explored “all options”, a senior nurse says. PA/Nick Ansell

Medics caring for an autistic man diagnosed with “chronic” kidney disease and at the centre of a court treatment fight have explored “all options”, a senior nurse has said.

A judge recently ruled that the 26-year-old man should not be forced to undergo dialysis despite the “potentially fatal consequence” of not having it.

Mr Justice Hayden was told the man did not “accept” having “chronic kidney disease”, nor see the need for dialysis, and had “frequently refused” to attend outpatient appointments.

He was told the man’s mother, who has mental health difficulties, also did not accept the diagnosis.

The judge decided that “forced restraint”, either in the face of the man’s “expressed opposition” or at a time when he was “no longer able to resist”, would “compromise his dignity”.

Bosses at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, which is responsible for the man’s treatment, had asked Mr Justice Hayden to decide what moves were in his best interests.

Belinda Dring, divisional nurse in the trust’s Cancer and Associated Specialties Division, said specialists have “worked closely” with the man and his family for a long time.

Mr Justice Hayden had heard evidence at a recent hearing in the Court of Protection, where judges consider issues relating to people who may not have the mental capacity to make decisions, in London.

Lawyers representing specialists told him “repeated attempts” to explain the “need” for dialysis and the “potentially fatal consequence of not having it” had been unsuccessful.

They said doctors thought it would not be in the man’s best interests for “any form of restraint” to be used to “compel his attendance” at hospital or “secure dialysis”.

In a written ruling, the judge said he had spoken to the man during the hearing on a “private video-link”.

“(The man) does not want to die,” he said.

“I formed the impression that he very much wanted to live.”

The judge added: “Ultimately, all I could do was tell him that the decision was his.”

Mr Justice Hayden, who also oversees hearings in the Family Division of the High Court, said the man cannot be named in media reports of the case.