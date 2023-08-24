Gravestone damage at Jewish cemetery investigated as hate crime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gravestone damage at Jewish cemetery investigated as hate crime

By Press Association
The damage at Chatham Memorial Synagogue in Rochester, Kent, was reported at about 12pm on August 18 – with officers appealing for witnesses to come forward (File image/Alamy/PA)
The pushing over of gravestones in a Jewish cemetery in a £19,000 wrecking spree is being investigated by police as a hate crime.

Officers have appealed for information about the damage at Chatham Memorial Synagogue in Rochester, Kent.

A statement on the synagogue’s website said the community has been left “very shocked and upset” by “more vandalism and damage” to the graves.

It appealed for donations towards synagogue security and repairs to the cemetery.

Chief Inspector Trevor Jenner, Kent Police’s district commander for Medway, said: “This type of incident is thankfully very rare but has understandably caused a great deal of distress in the local community.

Chatham Memorial Synagogue in Kent
“We are therefore very keen to identify the person responsible and bring them to justice.”

He added: “We are investigating this as a hate crime and local patrols will continue to monitor the area.”

Officers are asking people to come forward if they saw or heard the damage, thought to have happened between August 15-18, being caused.

The vandalism was reported at about 12pm on August 18.

Anyone with information can call 01634 792209 quoting crime reference 46/152042/23.

People can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or completing its web form.

To donate to the Chatham Memorial Synagogue, visit chathamshul.org.uk