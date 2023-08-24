From tallest giraffe to tiniest tadpole: London Zoo conducts annual weigh-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
From tallest giraffe to tiniest tadpole: London Zoo conducts annual weigh-in

By Press Association
Every mammal, bird, reptile, fish and invertebrate across ZSL London Zoo was weighed and measured on Thursday (James Manning/PA)
Zookeepers at ZSL London Zoo had a lengthy task to conduct on Thursday as every animal “from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole” was measured as part of the annual weigh-in.

With more than 14,000 animals in their care and a variety of different personalities to take into account, keepers at the zoo used tactics to entice the animals to stand up and be measured.

These included “tricking” this year’s Humboldt penguin chicks into walking over scales one by one as they lined up for their morning feed, as well as encouraging Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys onto the scales with treats.

Keepers at the conservation zoo spend hours throughout the year recording the heights and weights of all the animals, and the annual weigh-in is a chance to ensure the information they have collated is accurate and up to date.

Each measurement recorded is then added to the Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS), a database shared with zoos all over the world that helps zookeepers to compare information on thousands of threatened species.

London Zoo’s head of zoological operations, Angela Ryan, said: “We record the vital statistics of every animal at the zoo – from the tallest giraffe to the tiniest tadpole.

ZSL London Zoo annual weigh-in
Western lowland gorillas during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo (James Manning/PA)

“Having this data helps to ensure that every animal we care for is healthy, eating well, and growing at the rate they should – a key indicator of health and wellbeing.

“For example, a growing waistline can help us to detect and monitor pregnancies, which is vitally important as many of the species we care for are threatened in the wild and part of international conservation breeding programmes – London Zoo co-ordinates the global programme for Sumatran tigers, for example.

“By sharing information with other zoos and conservationists around the world, we can all use this knowledge to better care for the species we’re striving to protect.”

ZSL London Zoo annual weigh-in
Humboldt penguins are weighed during the annual weigh-in at ZSL London Zoo (James Manning/PA)

Several animals also made their debut at the annual weigh-in this year, including western lowland gorilla Kiburi, who arrived as part of a global breeding programme for the endangered species last November.

Zac and Crispin, a pair of critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs who recently celebrated their first birthday, also saw their first weigh-in at the conservation zoo.

For the cubs, the weight check gives ZSL veterinarians and zookeepers important information about their development, with the team estimating it will not be long until the growing duo record the same vital statistics as their mother and father.