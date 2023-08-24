Meghan to join husband Harry at Invictus Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meghan to join husband Harry at Invictus Games

By Press Association
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were said to be ‘delighted’ to attend the games (Matt Dunham/PA)
The Duchess of Sussex will join her husband at the Invictus Games being staged in Germany, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

Meghan is expected to miss the opening ceremony of the sporting event for wounded military personnel and veterans being staged in Dusseldorf from September 9 over eight days.

But she will fly to Europe and join husband Harry shortly after the event – which will see participants from across the globe taking part – begins.

Invictus Games – The Hague
Harry cheers on competitors during the powerlifting event at the Invictus Games 2022 (Aaron Chown/PA)

Before the Invictus Games get under way, Harry will travel to the UK to attend a charity’s awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of the late Queen’s death.

Harry will celebrate the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families supported by the charity WellChild, at the event being staged in London on September 7.

A spokesperson for the couple said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to attend the Invictus Games 2023 in Dusseldorf.

“The Duke will be in attendance throughout the entirety of the games and will be joined by the Duchess shortly after the games begin.”

Invictus Games – The Hague
Harry and Meghan at an Invictus event at Zuiderpark in The Hague last year (Aaron Chown/PA)

The duke’s Heart Of Invictus Netflix documentary, filmed by a camera crew who covered Harry and Meghan’s visit to the 2022 games in the Netherlands, will be aired on August 30.

The footage includes Harry appearing on stage at the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014 as a paralympic-style sporting competition for injured and sick military personnel and veterans.

He says: “If your goal was to make your country proud, you’ve done it … If your goal was to make your family happy, you’ve achieved it … You are people of substance, of resilience, of strength. You have the heart of Invictus.”